TAMPA — No matter what happened Sunday, the Saints refused to let the Buccaneers beat them on deep passing plays. Not again.

Not after Tampa Bay gashed the Saints on three passing touchdowns of 35 yards or more in Week 1 that led to 48 points and a Buccaneers victory. The Saints knew they would need to change their defensive approach if they wanted to slow down the NFL’s top passing and overall offense in yards.

“I would say they probably played a little more conservative,” Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said. “Always played with a safety over the top.”

That adjustment worked and worked well. The Saints limited Tampa Bay to 213 yards and two touchdowns passing en route to a 28-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium. It’s a far cry from the 417 yards passing and four touchdowns allowed in the first matchup.

“We had a bad taste in our mouths after the first game,” Saints safety Vonn Bell said. “We finished it like we wanted to.”

The success in defending the Buccaneers passing attack stemmed from an overall change in approach and winning individual matchups. In addition to New Orleans’ conservative play on the back end, Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter noted the Saints tight coverage throughout the game. Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries added that disguised coverages made it difficult to get open.

As to which individual matchups played a role in the Saints’ success, look no further than Marshon Lattimore vs. Mike Evans.

Lattimore limited Evans to four catches for 86 yards and zero touchdowns. Lattimore also received credit for two passes defensed and an interception. In Week 1, Evans caught seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

“(Lattimore) stood up to the challenge,” Bell said. “They’ve been talking about it, harping about it all week. He did well today.”

So did the New Orleans pass rush, a necessary ingredient for a stout pass defense. After failing to register a sack in the first matchup of the season, the Saints sacked Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston four times Sunday. Cameron Jordan picked up two of those sacks.

“They have complementary players, but it all starts with Cam,” Buccaneers offensive tackle Demar Dotson said. “They’ve got some tremendous football players, but he is what makes that group go.”

Receiver DeSean Jackson has sometimes filled a similar catalyst role for the Buccaneers offense, but he was unavailable to Tampa Bay on Sunday, something the Saints surely did not mind. Jackson, who missed the game with a thumb injury, caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the first matchup.

The Buccaneers couldn’t replace that production. Receiver Chris Godwin, who started in Jackson’s place, caught one pass on 10 targets Sunday.

Winston completed only 18 of 38 passes.

“When there’s tight coverage, you have got to be precise with the football,” Winston said. “You have to create separation. We did that for the most part, but it’s about executing.”

It’s something the Buccaneers did not do in crucial moments, especially in the second half. The Saints buckled down in the second half to limit Tampa Bay to 83 yards passing and zero points.

And most importantly, New Orleans limited big passing plays. Outside of a 36-yard pass to Evans on the game's first drive, there were no splash plays. No momentum shifting rockets through the air. No electrifying runs.

Just stout defensive play that made the league’s top passing offense sputter.

