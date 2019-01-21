The electronic sign on the Pontchartrain Causeway in Metairie on Sunday spoke volumes in its mute-but-pained three words blaring out into the night:

“WE WERE ROBBED”

The anguish over the no-call at the end of the NFC championship game simply will not go away anytime soon. Not while they’re playing and replaying the video of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman’s unpunished slam into New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis over and over and over again like the Zapruder film in “JFK.” All we need is Kevin Costner narrating the still stunning incident as Lewis was sent flying from Robey-Coleman’s blow.

“Back and to the left … back and to the left … back and to the left …”

You want to do something. Anything. Some are trying.

Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition, asking for a Saints-Rams rematch.

Harry Connick Jr. wrote a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — already Public Enemy No. 1 in New Orleans over the “Bountygate” episode — saying he will boycott the Super Bowl.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas even trolled Goodell on Twitter, pleading with the commish to answer his telephone and exercise extreme and obscure powers of his office to give the NFC title game a do-over — or more to the point, a do-right.

There is a lot of emotion out there, very little of it likely to find a home in any result that is going to make anyone feel any better. A few thoughts come to mind:

+3 After infamous no call, 'We Was Robbed' king cake channels Saints outrage When the Saints are marching, the New Orleans king cake gets drafted along as part of the glory, with the team’s black and gold colors replaci…

1. Rule 17, Section 2, Article 3: The rule reads thusly …

“The Commissioner’s powers under this Section 2 include the imposition of monetary fines and draft-choice forfeitures, suspension of persons involved in unfair acts, and, if appropriate, the reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game, either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred.”

There is little doubt the no-calls — plural, as NFL head of officiating Al Riveron told Saints coach Sean Payton that officials should have called interference and targeting — constitute “extraordinary acts.” There is also little doubt, none actually, that Goodell would ever resort to this football equivalent of a nuclear option and order a re-do, giving the Saints the first-and-goal inside the 7 they deserved with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter. There is no way the NFL is going to take such a drastic move if for no other reason than the untold future controversies that would leave teams resorting to this precedent.

Can't see video below? Click here.

2. The rematch petition. As of just after 7 p.m. Monday, more than 446,000 people had signed the petition on the website Change.org requesting that Goodell order a Saints-Rams rematch next Sunday. As Terry Casserino, the person who started the petition, wrote, “It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions.”

It may not be the only fair solution, but it is an interesting one. And I wouldn’t doubt that the stated goal of 500,000 names will be reached, probably by Tuesday.

It could be 500 million signatures, though, and Goodell would not budge. He doesn’t care about the cries of 446,000 people. He cares about 32 people, the NFL team owners, Saints owner Gayle Benson notwithstanding. Were Goodell even to consider ordering such a thing, Rams owner Stan Kroenke would have his lawyers slap an injunction on the NFL faster than Riveron could say, “Sorry Sean, we blew the calls.”

But sign the petition if it makes you feel better. And while you’re at it, sign a petition to save the clock tower in “Back to the Future” for all the good it will do.

Saints owner Gayle Benson promises to 'aggressively' seek changes after blown call After a devastating loss in the NFC Championship, Saints owner Gayle Benson has weighed in on the result, as well as the missed call that cost…

3. Rewrite the rulebook: Hey, Goodell, here is something you could realistically do and should have done by now — change the rules. The rules that did not allow for a review of either no-call Sunday, especially the helmet-to-helmet penalty. If you really are paying more than lip service to player safety, this will be the first order of business at the next NFL rules committee meeting.

4. Send them packing: Everyone makes mistakes, but the officiating crew that called the NFC championship game should either be suspended or fired. It was not just the two officials closest to Robey-Coleman and Lewis who could have thrown a flag. As former NFL coach Rex Ryan said on ESPN on Monday, flags should have been flying all over the field. They’re all culpable, and they all need to get cut.

5. Be happy for Whitworth: Amid all the misery and Saints fans holding their noses to pull for the New England Patriots against the Rams — it’s kind of like rooting for the Death Star to blow up the rebel planet in “Star Wars,” I know — at least find a sliver of happiness for former LSU All-American tackle Andrew Whitworth. He toiled for 11 playoff winless seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Rams in 2017. Now he’s going to the Super Bowl, along with former Tiger defensive end Michael Brockers and Baton Rouge native and former Tulane defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.