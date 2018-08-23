COSTA MESA, Calif. — Alex Ruiz was back on a high school football field last Friday night.
Watching from the sidelines, Ruiz saw his team, Linfield Christian, wallop Saddleback 54-0 in its season opener, a celebratory opener that sends a team to elation.
For Ruiz, the experience was bittersweet. Ruiz was supposed to be Linfield Christian's quarterback this fall, but instead he's serving as a coach, the result of the catastrophic knee injury he suffered in a game last October, an injury that eventually forced doctors to amputate his right leg at the middle of his shin in February.
"It was really hard to be around it and see everyone have that much fun," Ruiz said. "It just kind of brought back a lot of old memories, but everyone loses their chance to play at some time in life, whether they're 40 or 17. ... it's just kind of like moving forward in life and figuring out what's the next step and what's the next sport to fill that void."
Six days later, Ruiz stepped onto another football field.
Wearing a black Drew Brees jersey and a Bass Pro Shops baseball cap, Ruiz and his family made the 80-mile drive from Temecula to the Jack Hammett Sports Complex to watch the legendary quarterback and the Saints practice against the Chargers.
Brees and Ruiz share a special connection.
From the time Ruiz was little, Brees was his favorite player, the reason he was wearing No. 9 last season when the injury happened. Ruiz kept the ball on a read option, ran into traffic at the line of scrimmage and found himself pushed back. As he tried to step over a player on the ground, he was tackled with his leg extended.
The weight of the players on his back hyperextended his right knee to the point of dislocation, a catastrophic injury that severed an artery. Ruiz was in the hospital for six weeks. When he left the hospital, he'd lost all movement in his leg below the knee.
"We were going to give my leg some time, so I could see if the nerves came back," Ruiz said. "Nothing in my foot worked."
Ruiz eventually decided to have his foot amputated in February. After the amputation, Ruiz found out that he might need some help to get the kind of prosthesis that would allow him to return to sports.
"For amputees, the insurance company only pays for a walking leg," Ruiz said. "Any other type of leg, it's considered a luxury item and you have to pay for it."
Then Ruiz found Challenge Athletes Foundation. An organization aimed at helping people with physical challenges pursue active lifestyles, the foundation helped Ruiz obtain a grant so he could get a more advanced prosthesis.
That's where Brees entered the picture. One of the women working at the foundation has a son who plays in Brees' flag football league in Del Mar; she reached out to the quarterback to see if he could help Ruiz get his new leg.
Brees ended up surprising Ruiz and giving him with the new prosthesis in May, a presentation that went viral and made national headlines.
"I didn't know Drew was going to be there or that he had anything to do with it, and then they called me out and asked, 'Who's your favorite player? Why do you wear number 9?' " Ruiz said. "Right there, I kind of got the hint."
Brees, who was not scheduled to speak to reporters after Thursday's practice, was impressed by Ruiz's resolve after meeting him.
"To look at his outlook and his mindset and his outlook after something tragic like that and that amount of adversity, and for him to be so positive and so locked in and focused on continuing to strive forward to accomplish all his hopes and dreams, I mean, does that not inspire you?" Brees said at the presentation in May. "It's incredible."
In the three months since he met Brees, Ruiz has spent his time learning to use the prosthesis.
Balancing wasn't easy, or learning to trust the prosthesis when he shifted his weight to that side, but Ruiz is an athlete.
"I caught on really fast," Ruiz said. "I think that just comes with age and just having that athleticism to adapt to everything. I was walking around really great."
Ruiz might be coaching football, but his real goal is to get back to the playing field.
His target is to rejoin Linfield Christian's baseball team in the spring. A do-everything player who could handle every position before, Ruiz is still learning how the prosthetic responds to movement, but he's planning on playing in the infield.
"I'm going to have to test out the prosthetic and see what gives me the best mobility to have success with it," Ruiz said. "I'm thinking third or first."
Brees already had been impressed by Ruiz's resolve.
After Thursday's practice, Ruiz made an impression on the rest of the Saints. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, promised to get a signed jersey for him, and Ruiz met coach Sean Payton and several other Saints players on Thursday.
"When you hear of something like that, a story like that, it's always great when a fan can connect with a player, and it's more than just coming to practice," Payton said. "It's kind of cool."
As cool as the connection between a quarterbacking legend and the high school kid who inspires him.