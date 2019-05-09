The New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl the last time the game was played in Miami.
Ten years later, the Saints are the favorite to get there again, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.
The Saints have a 26 percent chance of representing the NFC and getting to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, according to the FPI.
The rating is based on each team's Las Vegas win total; last season's performance on offense, defense and special teams; the number of returning starters; coaching staff changes; and starting and backup quarterbacks.
The Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Saints in the NFC championship game this past season, are right behind the Saints in the NFC and have a 22 percent chance of making the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost in the AFC championship game to the eventual champion New England Patriots this past season, are the best team, according to the rankings. It gives the Chiefs a 27 percent chance of going to the Super Bowl.
The FPI also gives the Saints a 76.9 percent chance of making the playoffs.
It would be the third straight season the team has played in the postseason.