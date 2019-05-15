Kaden Elliss chuckled as soon as the question was asked.
He knew it was going to take a while for him to rattle off the list of every position he played in college.
It ended up taking him right at 20 seconds.
Tight end. Receiver. Slot receiver. Running back. Defensive end. All four linebacker spots. Nose guard. All the special team units. And even cornerback once.
Elliss, who the Saints drafted out of Idaho with one of their two seventh round picks, didn't mind the University of Idaho using his versatility one bit.
But his main position is linebacker, where he lined up during the Saints rookie minicamp this past weekend.
"However they decide to use me, however I can help this team, however I can fit in, plug in, I'm excited to have that role," Elliss said. "And excited to do it to the best of my ability."
The Saints are already set at linebacker, with Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone and A.J. Klein and reserve Craig Robertson returning. But the versatile Elliss could make his path on special teams. Or the Saints can move him around and use him the way perhaps they have used do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill. Sean Payton liked what he saw in Elliss during the three days of rookie minicamp.
"Number one, he picks things up extremely well," Payton said. "I think he’s a good tackler, I think he’s a guy that has a chance to make it in the kicking game. If you start with some of those traits, that is the first thing that stands out. His vision, and our vision for him in the kicking game and playing on special teams, and then going from there."
But Elliss says the thing he enjoys most is rushing the quarterback.
"I think it’s the greatest thing in football," Elliss said. "It’s a beautiful thing and I work very hard at it. I love it."
That passion for getting in the backfield helped him record seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss this past season at Idaho.
That pass rushing prowess probably shouldn't come as a surprise. It's in his genes. He is the son of 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Luther Elliss, who played from 1995-2004 with the Detroits Lions and the Denver Broncos.
"He's always been there for me," Elliss said about his father, who is the defensive line coach at Idaho. "He’s been pushing me my whole life and encouraging me. It's pretty fun to kind of keep it going. I’ve got some brothers coming down the line who are going to be pretty great players too."
Growing up the son of an NFL player, Elliss has been around the game his entire life. He remembers tagging along and going to the Broncos and Lions' facilities as a kid. There was one memory and particular that stood out to him.
"I remember being in awe of the fact they had coolers with Gatorade that you can take whenever you want," Elliss said. "And they still have them."
As a player, he's found himself in awe again during rookie minicamp especially seeing the giant pictures on the wall of past and current Saint legends like Archie Manning and Drew Brees.
Now he's trying to make his mark in the NFL, much like his father did two decades ago.
"I'm not sure if it puts me ahead of the game or not," Elliss said about having an NFL dad. "But I know that I feel good and I'm ready to go."