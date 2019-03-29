What's next for Dez Bryant?

That's still unclear.

The Saints signed Bryant to a one-year deal in November, but the former Dallas Cowboys standout tore his Achilles in practice before ever playing in a game.

"I just know he's been rehabbing," Payton said. "I wouldn't be able to forecast the future relative to Dez."

Bryant has expressed interest in returning to New Orleans through his Twitter account, including retweeting reports that the Saints are still interested in him. He was also recently spotted rehabbing out with former LSU safety Jamal Adams, who plays for the New York Jets.

Bryant called his injury the "ultimate test" after sitting out the first nine games of the 2018 NFL season before signing with New Orleans. He credited Saints coach Sean Payton, players like Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas and a chance to compete for a Super Bowl as reasons for choosing New Orleans over other destinations.

His Saints teammates quickly took a liking to him, with most of them throwing up Bryant's signature "X" celebration after touchdowns in the Saints' 51-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in November.