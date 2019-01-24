Yeah, it came during the most meaningless game of the regular season.
Still, it showed glimpses of what New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington can do.
It was the second-best rushing day of the season for the Saints, second only to the 134 yards Alvin Kamara picked up in Week 4 against the New York Giants and just ahead of two games Mark Ingram had against the Cincinnati Bengals (104 yards) and Philadelphia Eagles (103 yards).
Washington is hoping the 108 yards he gained in the Saints' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers is a springboard of what's to come next season. He likes what he put on film that day in December, in a game the Saints rested Kamara for the entire game and sat Ingram for the second half.
"Most definitely," Washington said. "I ran my a** off for those 10 carries I had in the second half."
Washington carried the ball 11 times and averaged 9.82 yards per carry, showing a combination of speed and power. His day included runs of 28, 26 and 16 yards.
“I thought he ran well," Saints coach Sean Payton said after that game. "It was good to see him going.”
Washington finished the season with just 27 carries for 154 yards. Most of those carries came during mop-up time — including the regular-season finale, when the Saints had already secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Washington also played on special teams and was in on one that unit's biggest plays of the season. He recovered a blocked punt by teammate Taysom Hill against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a play that flipped the momentum of the game the Saints won to clinch the NFC South title for a second straight year. He was also credited with three tackles on special teams.
"I thought I had a pretty good season overall," Washington said. "To be able to play in 13 games overall, whether it was offense or special teams, I thought I handled myself pretty well. I had a pretty healthy season, so it went well."
Washington will return to his home in suburban Los Angeles for the offseason. He's headed back home much earlier than he had hoped to. Sunday's loss to the team from his hometown, the L.A. Rams, still stings.
"I don't even want to talk about it," Washington said. "I may not even watch the Super Bowl. I feel like we should be there. The goal is to enjoy this offseason for a couple weeks and get back to work."
Next season will be Washington's first full season with the Saints, who added him to the practice squad in September, just two days after he was waived by the Detroit Lions.
Detroit drafted him in the seventh round in 2016, and he rushed 110 times for 309 yards and one touchdown with the Lions. The 24-year-old, who played at the University of Washington, said he understands that moving from one team to another just comes with the territory.
Ingram, for example, is an unrestricted free agent who could choose to play elsewhere next season.
"That's just the nature of the business," Washington said. "At the end of the day, all I have to do is worry about myself and makes sure I stay in shape and stay on top of things in the offseason and come back ready to go."
The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington is set to earn $720,000 next season, his second in New Orleans. He learned a lot about himself in his first season as a Saint. The main thing?
"That he can do anything and everything," Washington said, referring to himself. "All he needs is an opportunity."