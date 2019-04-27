The Saints selected Rutgers safety of Saquan Hampton with their sixth round pick in the NFL Draft.
Hampton recorded 64 tackles and three interceptions as a senior at Rutgers.
Hampton is the second safety the Saints drafted on Saturday. They chose Florida's Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round.
"I think it will be great competition, coming in and competing," Hampton said. "It's something I love to do, something I've done my whole life. It will be a great opportunity to bind with the class that's coming in."
He also can help the Saints on special teams.
"Special team is always emphasized at Rutgers," Kampton said. "When the Saints came in (for my workout), it's something they emphasized as well. It's something I started on all four years at Rutgers, so it would be an honor to play on special teams. "
The Saints first pick in the draft was offensive lineman Erik McCoy of Texas A&M in the second round .
The Saints have two more draft picks in the seventh round.
Hampton has never visited New Orleans or Louisiana, but says he looks forward to the opportunity.
"It's a great organization and I'm ready to come in and provide and work hard each and every day," Hampton said.