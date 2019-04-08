The New Orleans Saints started addressing the need about a year ago this time.

It was April 6, 2018 when the team signed receiver Cameron Meredith.

Later that month, they used their third-round draft pick to select receiver Tre'Quan Smith out of UCF.

A week later, the Saints signed undrafted free agent Keith Kirkwood.

Then during the season, they even tried to bring in veterans like Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall. Neither of those two played in a game.

This offseason, Sean Payton's pursuit of more weapons for Drew Brees continued.

It's why the Saint signed tight end Jared Cook. And it's why Sean Payton had interest in players like former Tampa Bay receiver Adam Humphries, a free agent who ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans.

"We're always open to (adding) whether it's in the draft or free agency, if the right player became available, Payton said at the NFL owners' meeting when asked about his receivers. Payton knows how critical the position is, especially after last season.

Despite the additions (and attempted additions) at receiver, the numbers showed one thing: the position was pretty much all Michael Thomas and not much from anybody else.

Thomas caught 125 of the team's 381 receptions this past season. That's 32.8 percent of the receptions to one player. The next most receptions belonged to a running back (Alvin Kamara) and a tight end (Ben Watson), with the rookie Smith next on the list with 28 receptions. The six receivers not named Michael Thomas who caught passes (Smith, Ted Ginn, Kirkwood, Austin Carr, Meredith, and Tommylee Lewis) totaled just 79 receptions, 46 less than Thomas.

Part of that was due to inexperience, particularly with Smith trying to learn the offense.

Sean Payton is hoping to see Smith make a leap in Year 2, playing more like he did at the beginning of his rookie season than he did at the end.

"He needs to," Payton said at the NFL owners' meeting last month. "He came out at the beginning of the season and had some big games. I think you'll see him improve."

Smith caught 22 passes and four touchdowns through the first 10 games of the season, but had just six catches and one touchdown the rest of the way.

And while inexperience was some of the problem, there was also the injury bug that bit hard. A knee injury sidelined Ted Ginn for 11 games during the regular season before returning towards the end of the year. Bryant tore his Achilles in practice and never played.

"I wouldn't be able to forecast the future relative to Dez," Payton said at the owners' meeting.

And then there was Meredith, who missed all of the 2017 in Chicago with a knee injury and wasn't as healthy as he was hoping he'd be. He played in just six games last season for the Saints.

“Honestly, I could have tried to play through it, but it comes down to a long-term decision,” Meredith said in December. “It was just the smartest decision to just go in there and get it done. Now that it is done it feels a lot better.”

Payton thinks Meredith will be back to normal this season, perhaps showing what he showed in Chicago in 2018 when he caught a career-best 66 passes for 888 yards and four touchdowns. He likes the young corp of receivers he has on the roster to go along with the reliable Thomas.

"Cam Meredith is someone I think will be healthy," Payton said. "A number of those younger guys even who stepped up. So I think one more year in for a few of those rookies, we're going to see a little bit more consistency."

And though Payton likes the potential in his receivers, he admits the team had its eyes on some in free agency. Humphries, who played with division rival Tampa Bay, the price was just too high. He ended up signing a 4-year, $36 million seal with Tennessee in March.

"Humphries is a guy that does a lot of things well," Payton said. "(He) Is smart. (But) the economics each year. You’re like, you’re thinking we’re getting ready to see this and then it’s like, 'Wow. You know, I wanted to see this movie, but I’m not sure I’m ready for that.'"

The signing of Cook, though, should help.

Cook, who the Saints signed to a 2-year, $15.5 million deal, is coming off a Pro Bowl season in Oakland where he caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers would have ranked third in receptions, second in yards and second in touchdowns on the Saints last season.

"We’re excited to have him," Payton said. "It gives us a threat opposite of Mike (Thomas)."