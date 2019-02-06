It's national signing day, a day when college coaches and fans are trying to land recruits with as many stars beside their names as possible.
As we all know, recruiting rankings are far from perfect. Some players are highly recruited in high school and never make it to the NFL. Some players aren't recruited heavily and make it to the league and shine. (For example, linebacker Demario Davis was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school.
So here's a look at the New Orleans Saints roster and how highly recruited the players were when they signed out of high school. This list is based on rankings by 247 Sports.
5 star recruits *****
S Vonn Bell
WR Ted Ginn Jr.
LB Manti Te'o
4 star recruits ****
LB Alex Anzalone
CB Eli Apple
QB Teddy Bridgewater
S Kurt Coleman
CB Ken Crawley
RB Mark Ingram
RB Alvin Kamara
CB Marshon Lattimore
DE Alex Okafor
RB Josh Robinson
CB P.J. Williams
3 star recruits ***
S Chris Banjo
DT Tyeler Davison
CB Justin Hardee
QB Taysom Hill
DE Cam Jordan
LB A.J. Klein
OL Derek Newton
DT Sheldon Rankins
WR Tre'Quan Smith
DT Taylor Stallworth
WR Michael Thomas
C Max Unger
OL Larry Warford
RB Dwayne Washington
S Marcus Williams
LS Zach Wood
2 star recruits **
DE Marcus Davenport
LB Demario Davis
DE Trey Hendrickson
WR Keith Kirkwood
WR Tommylee Lewis
FB Zach Line
LB Craig Robertson
OL Cameron Tom
No recruiting ranking
OL Terron Armstead
QB Drew Brees
OL Jermon Bushrod
WR Austin Carr
K Wil Lutz
P Thomas Morstead
DT David Onyemata
TE Ben Watson