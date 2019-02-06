It's national signing day, a day when college coaches and fans are trying to land recruits with as many stars beside their names as possible.

As we all know, recruiting rankings are far from perfect. Some players are highly recruited in high school and never make it to the NFL. Some players aren't recruited heavily and make it to the league and shine. (For example, linebacker Demario Davis was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school.

So here's a look at the New Orleans Saints roster and how highly recruited the players were when they signed out of high school. This list is based on rankings by 247 Sports.

5 star recruits *****

S Vonn Bell

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

LB Manti Te'o

4 star recruits ****

LB Alex Anzalone

CB Eli Apple

QB Teddy Bridgewater

S Kurt Coleman

CB Ken Crawley

RB Mark Ingram

RB Alvin Kamara

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Alex Okafor

RB Josh Robinson

CB P.J. Williams

3 star recruits ***

S Chris Banjo

DT Tyeler Davison

CB Justin Hardee

QB Taysom Hill

DE Cam Jordan

LB A.J. Klein

OL Derek Newton

DT Sheldon Rankins

WR Tre'Quan Smith

DT Taylor Stallworth

WR Michael Thomas

C Max Unger

OL Larry Warford

RB Dwayne Washington

S Marcus Williams

LS Zach Wood

2 star recruits **

DE Marcus Davenport

LB Demario Davis

DE Trey Hendrickson

WR Keith Kirkwood

WR Tommylee Lewis

FB Zach Line

LB Craig Robertson

OL Cameron Tom

No recruiting ranking

OL Terron Armstead

QB Drew Brees

OL Jermon Bushrod

WR Austin Carr

K Wil Lutz

P Thomas Morstead

DT David Onyemata

TE Ben Watson

Follow Rod Walker on Twitter, @rwalkeradvocate.

View comments