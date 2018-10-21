BALTIMORE — The Saints will only be without one of their guards against the Baltimore Ravens.
Larry Warford, who battled a back injury during practice throughout the week, is active for today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game after being limited in practice on Friday.
New Orleans ruled out guard Andrus Peat (concussion), tackle Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle) ahead of the game. Safety J.T. Gray, guard Will Clapp, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were ruled out Sunday afternoon.
For Baltimore, starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey is inactive. He suffered a hip injury and battled it throughout the week.