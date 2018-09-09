Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) chat after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense tackle New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.
New Orleans, a team that came in riding a wave of Super Bowl expectations after a resurgent season a year ago, faltered badly behind a helpless defense unable to slow down Fitzpatrick or Tampa Bay's band of talented receivers in a 48-40 loss at the Superdome.
New Orleans (0-1), a team with a history of slow starts, has now lost five consecutive openers.
But few have been as startling as Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Fresh off of an NFC South title a season ago and facing a Buccaneers team forced to open the season without starting quarterback Jameis Winston due to suspension, New Orleans entered Sunday's game as 10-point favorites, the biggest line in the NFL for Week 1.
Fitzpatrick, a 35-year-old with more than 100 starts under his belt, had other ideas.
Tom Benson is entered into the 2018 Ring of Honor during half time at the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson wipes a tear from her face as Tom Benson is placed into the 2018 Ring of Honor during half time Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason sits on the sidelines before an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson stands on the sidelines before an NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) before the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) before the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) fumbles after he was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) during the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tampa Bay recovered. The Saints lost 40-48.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) dodges Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (33) during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) jumps over running back Alvin Kamara (41) after he scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs with the ball with Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (33) defending during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) catches a pass with New Orleans Saints defensive back Vonn Bell (24) close behind during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) scores a touchdown on New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) is wide open for a touchdown reception during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
Randi Rousseau and Stella Sergine, 1, celebrate a touchdown by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks up after defeating the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Kurt Coleman (29) and defensive back Vonn Bell (24) hug Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) can't make a catch near the end zone against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints lost 40-48.
Saintsations dance at the end of the third quarter during tan NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Likole Ellis dances as Saints fans second line to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before an NFL football game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. The second line honored Saints fan Jude Briscoe, who died this past March.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) catches a pass from quarterback Drew Brees as he is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (33) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss a field goal during the second half of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) hug after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Nicole Briscoe smiles as she tailgates with family and friends in a Poydras Street parking lot before the Saints-Buccaneers game in New Orleans, La., on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. The tailgate party honored her husband, Jude Briscoe, a Saints fan who died in March of a heart attack at age 48. The "JB" patch on her shirt honors him as well.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton signals to players from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gives a fan a high-five after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) dances after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players celebrate a turnover after a fumble during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter talks to a referee during the second half of an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) fumbles the ball and recovered by Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints were defeated by the Buccaneers, 40 - 48.
Working with a talented group of receivers led by Mike Evans, Fitzpatrick was nearly flawless, completing 21-of-28 throws for 417 yards and four touchdowns.
Fitzpatrick also added 38 yards and a score on the ground despite the fact that he's not known as much of a running threat.
For most of the game, Fitzpatrick looked like he was operating against the hapless Saints defenses that sunk New Orleans to three consecutive 7-9 finishes, rather than the opportunistic group that took significant strides forward last season.
After shutting down Evans in two games against Tampa Bay last season, reigning Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore allowed the Buccaneers star to catch seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he had a lot of help.
Veteran speedster DeSean Jackson torched the Saints for 146 yards and two scores, second-year player Chris Godwin caught a touchdown and running back Peyton Barber added 69 yards.
Tampa Bay scored on seven of its first nine series, and although Drew Brees was brilliant in pursuit of Fitzpatrick, a fumble returned for a touchdown in the second quarter gave the Buccaneers the cushion they needed.
Brees threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns, Michael Thomas caught 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Alvin Kamara added three touchdowns, but on a day when the Saints needed to be flawless to make up for their defense, two fumbles left them a little short.