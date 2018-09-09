The flood of optimism surrounding the New Orleans Saints evaporated in the heat coming off of Ryan Fitzpatrick's arm on Sunday.

And the Saints opened the season with a sobering reminder that it's hard to carry success over from one year to the next in the NFL.

New Orleans, a team that came in riding a wave of Super Bowl expectations after a resurgent season a year ago, faltered badly behind a helpless defense unable to slow down Fitzpatrick or Tampa Bay's band of talented receivers in a 48-40 loss at the Superdome.

New Orleans (0-1), a team with a history of slow starts, has now lost five consecutive openers.

But few have been as startling as Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Fresh off of an NFC South title a season ago and facing a Buccaneers team forced to open the season without starting quarterback Jameis Winston due to suspension, New Orleans entered Sunday's game as 10-point favorites, the biggest line in the NFL for Week 1.

Fitzpatrick, a 35-year-old with more than 100 starts under his belt, had other ideas.

Working with a talented group of receivers led by Mike Evans, Fitzpatrick was nearly flawless, completing 21-of-28 throws for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick also added 38 yards and a score on the ground despite the fact that he's not known as much of a running threat.

For most of the game, Fitzpatrick looked like he was operating against the hapless Saints defenses that sunk New Orleans to three consecutive 7-9 finishes, rather than the opportunistic group that took significant strides forward last season.

After shutting down Evans in two games against Tampa Bay last season, reigning Rookie of the Year Marshon Lattimore allowed the Buccaneers star to catch seven passes for 147 yards and a touchdown, and he had a lot of help.

Veteran speedster DeSean Jackson torched the Saints for 146 yards and two scores, second-year player Chris Godwin caught a touchdown and running back Peyton Barber added 69 yards.

Tampa Bay scored on seven of its first nine series, and although Drew Brees was brilliant in pursuit of Fitzpatrick, a fumble returned for a touchdown in the second quarter gave the Buccaneers the cushion they needed.

Brees threw for 439 yards and three touchdowns, Michael Thomas caught 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Alvin Kamara added three touchdowns, but on a day when the Saints needed to be flawless to make up for their defense, two fumbles left them a little short.