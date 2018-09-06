New Orleans has only one injury concern heading into Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Andrus Peat, the team's starting left guard, did not practice on Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, but there is still a chance he could line up against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
"Andrus is recovering fine, he's doing well," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "It's just going to be day to day with him. He's had a good offseason. I'm encouraged with his progress. We'll see how he does today and kind of go from there."
New Orleans brought back two veteran interior linemen this week in the forms of Josh LeRibeus and Michael Ola, giving the current iteration of the roster five possible options to replace an injured Peat. Veteran Jermon Bushrod, rookie Will Clapp and second-year player Cameron Tom can all also play guard.
But who the Saints have on the roster right now is fluid.
"I think history would tell you the first week to two weeks, rosters are constantly moving around," Payton said. "I'm sure there will be a few more we make as we keep going."