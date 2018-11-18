Brandon Marshall will have to wait to make his debut.
The New Orleans wide receiver who was signed earlier this week was among the players made inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
New Orleans also made linebacker Manti Te'o, offensive linemen Will Clapp, Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Chaz Green, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen and defensive end Marcus Davenport (foot) were also made inactive.
Marshall said he's been picking up the offense but he apparently needs more time before he is ready to contribute.
Te'o has been inactive the last three games after serving as the starting middle linebacker in the base defense. He's been replaced in that role by Alex Anzalone.