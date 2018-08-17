FILE - In this Dec. 24, 1999, file photo, New Orleans Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59) deflects a pass away Dallas Cowboys tightend David LaFleur (89) during the fourth quarter in New Orleans. Mitchell deflected the ball to teammate Mark Fields (55) who intercepted the pass, sealing the Saints 31-24 victory. On a routine tackle on Sept. 14, 2003, Keith Mitchell wound up flat on his back unable to move. His playing career was over. He had a spinal contusion. Now Mitchell is a certified yoga instructor with more than a decade of experience. He founded the Light It Up Foundation and the KM59 wellness movement that helps children, trauma survivors, first responders and veterans. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)