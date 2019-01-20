After the Saints' loss to the Rams on Sunday, two teams that have been out of the running for the Super Bowl for weeks swapped their respective helmets and pads for Rams cheerleading uniforms.

The teams, both 7-9, banded together on Twitter after the loss to express their glee over the Rams' win. Neither of them even made the playoffs this year after losing seasons.

The Twitter account for the Falcons tweeted "nice win" and a winking face to the Rams after the game.

"We really (x19) are happy the @RamsNFL won," tweeted the Carolina Panthers, 1-1 against the Saints this season.

"really (x34)," responded the Atlanta Falcons, a team which twice lost to the New Orleans Saints this year.

really — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 21, 2019

Maybe next year both the Falcons and Panthers will stay on the sidelines where cheerleaders belong.

