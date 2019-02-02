ATLANTA - Drew Brees didn't win the main award Saturday night.

But he did claim one honor at the NFL Honors award ceremony at the Fox Theater.

Brees was the winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award, named after the late Pittsburgh Steelers first owner, recognizes the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

Brees will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice. Current NFL players vote on the award.

Brees, who didn't attend Saturday night's ceremony, finished second in the Most Valuable Player voting. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the award in a landslide. Mahomes received 41 of the 50 votes. Brees received the other nine votes.