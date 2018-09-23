ATLANTA — First-round pick Marcus Davenport is starting to make his presence felt on the New Orleans defensive line.
First Davenport broke up a pass against Tampa Bay, then he showed off his power and instincts against the run versus Cleveland.
Davenport added a sack to his list of accomplishments on Sunday. Drafted to provide pass rush opposite Cameron Jordan, Davenport offered a glimpse of what he can do when he took down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the first half.
"I haven't really let it sink in," Davenport said.
Davenport twisted inside on a stunt, bowled over a Falcons guard with a bull rush to fell Ryan and displayed the kind of power he can bring to the position, although he's quickly learning that power alone won't always win in the NFL.
"It's kind of been my strength, and it's also been my weakness," Davenport said. "(Offensive linemen) have been sitting down, so I have to work on my other moves. (Falcons tackle Jake) Matthews, he got me in the second half."