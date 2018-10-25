The Saints had their center back in action.
After missing Wednesday's practice due to a hand injury, Max Unger participated fully. Having him healthy will be crucial against a Minnesota team that likes to attack the interior gaps.
Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related) and defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen (neck) did not practice. Loewen's injury was new on Thursday's report.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Cam Meredith (knee), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle), safety Marcus Williams (groin) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) practiced in full.
For Minnesota, running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and guard Tom Compton (knee) did not practice for the second day in a row.