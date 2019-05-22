The NFL owners voted Wednesday to allow the league's competition committee to alter and adjust the instant replay process for certain pass interference calls.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new approval would be for calls made in the last two minutes of each half.
The rule change comes months after the New Orleans Saints were on the wrong end of an apparent missed pass interference call late in the NFC Championship Game, which the Rams went on to win and play in the Super Bowl.
Since the missed call, instant replay has been one of the most talked about topics this off season.
