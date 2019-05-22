Rules Proposal Football

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. Reviewing penalty calls, including pass interference, will be among proposals NFL owners will hear to expand the use of replay when they meet next week in Phoenix. Expanding replay has become a scorching topic since the NFC championship game, when a non-call on a blatant pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) ORG XMIT: NY155

 Gerald Herbert

The NFL owners voted Wednesday to allow the league's competition committee to alter and adjust the instant replay process for certain pass interference calls.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new approval would be for calls made in the last two minutes of each half.

The rule change comes months after the New Orleans Saints were on the wrong end of an apparent missed pass interference call late in the NFC Championship Game, which the Rams went on to win and play in the Super Bowl.

Since the missed call, instant replay has been one of the most talked about topics this off season.

