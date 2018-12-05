Ten different NFL teams hired new head coaches going into the 2006 season.
After the Green Bay Packers fired Mike McCarthy on Monday, Sean Payton is now the only remaining coach from that class.
"I hated to hear the news of Mike," Payton said Wednesday morning. "He's a close friend, a fantastic coach. Don't get me started on that subject. I hate it. I hate to see how it happened. That's the business. As a head coach, the first thing you realize - - winning, losing - it's a business, just like it is for the players."
Payton is in his 13th season with the Saints. Only two other coaches have been with their team longer.
New England's Bill Belichick has coached the Patriots since 2000, while Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis took over the Bengals in 2003.
Payton says evolving as a coach has been a big part of why he's been able to stay around.
"I think you do have to constantly pay attention to how we're teaching," Payton said. "I've said that before. We're teachers by nature and how are we getting across and communicating. The subject matter is what we're doing defensively or offensively or in the kicking game and how does that fit your personnel and all of those things. But disappointed in that news with Mike. What else do you say?"