Despite his team having the NFL's longest winning streak and a splendid 7-1 start to the first half of the season, Saints coach Sean Payton says there is still room for improvement.
One area in particular, the team's red zone defense, remains a glaring weakness to Payton.
He would like to see his team force more field goals instead of allowing touchdowns when opponents get inside the 20-yard line.
"The touchdown efficiency number (in the red zone) that we are on right now is absurdly high," Payton said. "That has to get better. You can't find any team having success later in the season with the numbers we currently have. We have got to find ways to improve that."
In the Saints' 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Rams entered the Saints' red zone five times. They scored touchdowns three of those times and kicked a field goal another. The Rams' other trip to the red zone ended on a fake field goal attempt that was stopped by Saints' linebacker Craig Robertson.
Opponents are currently scoring touchdowns against the Saints 71.4 percent of the times they reach the red zone. That ranks 28th in the league. Last season, the Saints ranked 13th in the league, allowing opposing teams touchdowns on just 50.9 percent of their trips to the red zone.
"That's the one area that's bothering me, relative to where we're at," Payton said. "We are almost at the bottom of the league. That's an area that has to get better for us to have success as a team."