New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor left practice after suffering an injury during Wednesday's practice.
The extent of the injury is unknown.
Okafor had looked good in training camp as he returns from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2017 season, and teammates were visibly concerned after Okafor went down.
"It sucks for a guy coming back from the injury that he just came back from," left tackle Terron Armstead said. "I know the feeling. Being hit with things back to back, it's a lot mentally, maybe even more than physically, sometimes."
Despite the addition of first-round pick Marcus Davenport, Okafor is projected as the starter at right defensive end after racking up 43 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season before the injury.
"Praying for him," Armstead said. "I'm going to go check on him when we go back inside, hopefully he's alright."