The Miami Dolphins have requested permission to speak with New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Allen, in his second stint with the Saints, is in his third season as defensive coordinator.
His defense ranks second in the league against the run (80.2 yards per game) and tied for fifth in the league in sacks.
Allen has experience as a head coach. He coached the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14. He went 4-12 in each of his first two seasons and 0-4 in the third season before being fired.
Allen is the latest member of the Saints coach reportedly being courted by other teams.
The NFL Network reported earlier this week that the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers have requested to speak with tight ends coach Dan Campbell about their openings. Campbell served as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He went 5-7 as a head coach.
The Packers are also scheduled to interview Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on Saturday, according to a source.
Carmichael joined the Saints in 2006 as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009.
Saints head coach Sean Payton, when asked about teams pursuing his assistants said the team’s focus is solely on this season. The Saints have a first round bye in the playoffs and will play on Jan. 13 at home against either the Dallas Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks or the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Payton also expects members of his staff to be pursued.
“Listen, Dennis, Dan and Pete, those guys have all had opportunities to interview (before),” Payton said. “Dennis has been a head coach.”