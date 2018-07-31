Tom Savage has something in New Orleans that he never had in Houston.
A role model.
For the first time in his five NFL seasons, Savage finds himself in a quarterback room with a clear leader, rather than right in the middle of a wide-open competition for the top spot.
Savage, whose first real chance at a starting role ended in disappointment last year with the Texans, is trying to soak up every lesson the legend in front of him has to offer.
"You'd be dumb not to follow what Drew Brees is doing," Savage said. "I don't want to get to the point where I'm annoying him, but I'm just going to keep following him and continue to do what he does."
Drafted in the fourth round by Houston out of Rutgers in 2014, Savage found himself on a team with a revolving door of fringe starters at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Brian Hoyer, Brock Osweiler and T.J. Yates all came through Houston, and Savage often found himself competing for the starter's role.
Playing behind Brees is an entirely different situation. With that kind of stability, Savage can focus on his development in the Saints' offense — and other than late-night phone calls with his wife to run through terminology, Savage's best resource in picking up the scheme so far has been to live comfortably in the shadow of Brees.
"I don’t think it's a challenge when you have Drew Brees in front of you," Savage said. "You follow what he does and try to mimic that."
Unlike a rookie quarterback, or a second-year player like Taysom Hill who essentially has spent only two offseasons learning NFL offenses, Savage has a head start on picking up a complex offense.
"Having him in the spring, he was able to get a jump on it and have it all summer," Saints coach Sean Payton said. 'He's played in a pro system now and understands how teams go about calling protections, so the learning curve for a player like him is a little bit quicker than a rookie."
On the mental front, Savage's background has prepared him well for this opportunity.
Despite Houston's revolving door of journeyman quarterbacks, Texans coach Bill O'Brien is regarded as an offensive innovator with a complex system, and Savage has leaned on that foundation as he picks up Sean Payton's offense.
"Especially with my last half in Houston, I built a good foundation with just the general IQ of football, but this is definitely a complex offense," Savage said.
Savage's experience and mimicry of Brees has been an excellent combination so far. Of the three passers behind Brees, Savage has clearly been the best through the first five days.
Savage is completing 71.4 percent of his throws during 11-on-11 work and hasn't thrown an interception; Hill is at 34.3 percent with two interceptions, and he continues to play on all special-teams units.
And the 28-year-old Savage seems to be building a rapport with Brees, who jokingly chased down Savage and threatened to dump a full snowball container on his head after the quarterback challenge Saturday.
"Obviously, I was with a different system for four years, so there's little things you've got to change. But kind of having a guy like that to follow along, and then he's obviously one of the best quarterbacks of all time, it’s easy to follow," Savage said.
Easier than it's ever been before.