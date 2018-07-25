The New Orleans Saints are about to embark on their first season in 33 years without owner Tom Benson.
Benson, who died in March, will be remembered with a "TB" painted on the practice field and other measures during this season, but team officials said Wednesday his absence has been felt as the Saints get ready to start training camp under his wife, Gayle.
Gayle has been a part of the team for a decade, but the former owner's memory still looms large, especially for men like general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton, who worked with him for a long time.
"It'll be different for me, because I'd spend a lot of time in training camp, maybe more time in camp, with Mr. B than any other time," Loomis said. "He loved training camp. Loved being around the team, loved seeing the progress and talking about it for hours at times."
Everything has run smoothly so far.
"We miss him," Payton said. "By now, we probably would have had a few different sitdowns and chat. We miss him daily, and yet Gayle and the leadership in our building has done a great job of carrying the torch."
The Saints, obviously, begin this season under the weight of Super Bowl expectations, and Benson's memory will give the team a little extra motivation, as Payton said during his news conference.
"Hopefully we can make him proud," the coach said.
Knock on wood
The Saints open training camp with almost all hands on deck.
With the exception of wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui, who will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, the Saints will have all players ready to go.
That means players like defensive end Alex Okafor (torn Achilles), left guard Andrus Peat (broken fibula), free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith (torn ACL suffered last season) and rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport (summer thumb surgery) are able to practice.
"Every year you have a group that had an offseason surgery or an injury," Payton said. "We're real encouraged with (Meredith's) progress. There has not been any setbacks. He's going to go and practice, and yet, we'll be smart."
Okafor's health is also a good sign, as he is coming off an Achilles injury that typically takes 8 to 10 months to heal.
"I think Alex has done a really good job rehabbing from that injury," Loomis said. "He was having a really good season for us a year ago, and I'm anxious to see that he can get back to that. I think he will."
One player who will not be back is running back Daniel Lasco, who suffered a bulging disc after making a tackle on a kickoff against Buffalo on Nov. 12 and had to be carted off the field.
Lasco was waived with an injury designation last week, but Loomis indicated that the former seventh-round pick would be placed on reserve/PUP, which will keep him from playing for the Saints this season.
"His rehab's going well," Payton said. "He's getting his weight back up and getting stronger."
Backfield help
The four-game suspension Mark Ingram faces for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs will be a key thread to follow in training camp.
But the Saints' decision-makers said bringing in veterans Terrance West and Shane Vereen over the summer had less to do with Ingram's suspension and more to do with their availability.
"We feel like they're too good candidates, two backs, albeit they're a little different in what they do," Payton said. "We felt that they could help us."
West, a 225-pounder who has run for more than 650 yards twice in his career, is more of a between-the-tackles back, and Vereen has always been a third-down type who catches the ball well out of the backfield.
"I think we would have been interested in them whether Mark was facing a suspension or not," Loomis said. "It happens sometimes. The price comes into your realm."
Ingram, who did not participate in the team's voluntary workouts this summer, is present for training camp, and the Saints will have to get him ready while looking for somebody who can fill in.
"It's not the first time that we've entered the season taking reps with a player that we might lose early in the season," Payton said. "We'll have to be smart that way."
Hot-button issue
The Saints will wait for the NFL and the NFLPA to come to a resolution on the league's new national anthem policy before addressing the issue as a team.
Back in May, NFL owners ratified a policy that no longer required players to stand on the field for the national anthem before games but that players who were on the sideline were expected to stand, and that teams could be fined and mete out discipline to individual players who chose to protest during the national anthem.
The move was meant to bring clarity to an issue that drew national attention last season, but the NFLPA filed a grievance over the policy, and last week announced that the policy was on hold until the two sides reached a solution.
Saints players only protested during the anthem once last season, on a Sunday after comments made by President Donald Trump prompted players around the league to protest. After that, the team took a knee before the national anthem to show respect for the causes of social justice championed by protesting players, then rose for the anthem.
New Orleans, like the rest of the league, is now in a waiting game before making a further decision.
"We're waiting on the league and the union, and taking their guide," Payton said. "The fact that both of those parties. ... are working on it is a good sign."
Lagniappe
Mike Westhoff, the veteran special teams coach who joined the Saints staff midway through the season last year, is back with the team after undergoing a procedure on his leg. ... Veterans with nine or more seasons were given a break on the Saints' conditioning test. Payton required the veterans to only complete a portion, and the vets weren't allowed to do the full test. ... Construction on the new training room the Saints built during the summer is complete.