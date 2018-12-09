The New Orleans Saints can lock up the NFC South and get a little revenge at the same time when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this afternoon. Here is a preview of the game
FOUR DOWNS
Soft spot: Tampa Bay’s linebackers have been a weak point this season, especially after losing Kwon Alexander to a season-ending knee injury, but getting LaVonte David back helps. The Saints are never shy about going after a weakness once it is located, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them attack this area of the field.
Be tough: While the rest of the Buccaneers’ defense has soft spots, this is still a team with a serviceable defensive line. Gerald McCoy is always a problem, and defensive end Carl Nassib has pieced together a decent season. The New Orleans offensive line will need to show up this week, even if this isn’t the toughest test.
Bounce back: The New Orleans offense was bad last week. Dallas had its number, and the group struggled to do much of anything. There is very little reason for concern at this point, but the offense does need to show it can bounce back from a poor game to quell any lingering fears remaining from last week.
Receiver watch: At some point the Saints are going to give Brandon Marshall an opportunity to showcase his talents. At this point, it remains unclear when that moment will arrive. It would seem most likely he would take snaps from Austin Carr, but Carr has been performing well in that role. It might take longer.
FILM STUDY
What makes Bucs WR Mike Evans so good? Marshon Lattimore explains
Marshon Lattimore admits that Mike Evans got the better of him in Week 1.
There is no hiding from it. That game was poor. Evans racked up 147 yards, many of which were the responsibility of Lattimore. The Saints cornerback has had to put that game behind him and never allowed it to define him.
“You are going to have bad games. You have to be a dog, though,” Lattimore said. “That’s the dog mentality that I have. A lot of people don’t have it. A game like that could get people down and have them like, ‘I’m terrible.’ But if you know you’re a dog, you know you’re capable of doing better, then that don’t really get you down. It motivates you to get better.”
Evans has become one of the better wide receivers in the NFL, and has arguably placed himself in the top five this year. He currently ranks third in yards, and is one of the harder matchups the Saints face each year.
So, what makes him so good?
“He do all the push-offs and all that type of stuff that they don’t call on the offense – but they call on the defense,” Lattimore said. “You know, he gets away with a lot of hand-fighting.”
Lattimore hasn’t shied away from this matchup. He wants to win it. He wants to redeem himself, and there probably is something a little bit extra behind this matchup considering the altercation the two were involved in last season and how Week 1 went.
But at the same time, Evans is just the next opponent.
“That’s anything -- you want to win,” Lattimore said. “You know I lost the first week, so of course I want to win this week. That’s against anybody, though, that’s not just him.”
The same is probably true for the Saints as a whole. The opener was rough, and the opportunity to repent for such a surprising loss is now here.
WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Saints pass
Advantage: Saints
The New Orleans passing attack should bounce back this week without much issue.
When the Saints run
Advantage: Saints
The Bucs are fighting some injuries, which means New Orleans should be able to run the ball.
When the Bucs pass
Advantage: Saints
Don’t expect this to be a repeat of Week 1. New Orleans is playing much better defense, and Tampa is playing like Tampa.
When the Bucs run
Advantage: Saints
The best run defense in the NFL should continue to look like the best run defense in the NFL.
Special teams
Advantage: Saints
It’s tough to find a better duo than Thomas Morstead and Wil Lutz.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
29.6: Points per game allowed by Tampa Bay
30: Turnovers by Tampa Bay
147: Yards receiving by Mike Evans in Week 1
0: Minutes of Fitzmagic expected to be on display
INJURY REPORT
Saints
Out: OT Terron Armstead
Note: Look for the Saints to continue using Jermon Bushrod at tackle, as they have the last three weeks. Armstead is getting closer to a return, but isn't there yet.
Buccaneers
Out: WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), S Justin Evans (toe), S Isaiah Johnson (concussion)
Doubtful: Carlton Davis (keen)
Questionable: CB M.J. Steward (foot), OT Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (knee), DE Jason-Pierre Paul (knee)
SAINTS MAILBAG
Q: What does Dallas do or have that stymied us on the back end? I guess I’m just frustrated because I’m concerned the Saints offense may have been figured out. I don’t want to play Dallas in the playoffs, that’s for sure. They have a pass rush with two real good linebackers and big corners that match up to our big receivers. -- Mike
A: The loss did not change my outlook on the season at all.
Not even a little bit. I’d pick the Saints again if they were playing Dallas this week.
I view last week’s game as an aberration. Maybe I’m being foolish by being so dismissive of a game where the offense was so very clearly handled from start to finish, but I just see a scenario where Sean Payton and Drew Brees continue to get handled by defenses.
I don’t think Dallas figured New Orleans out and broke their offense. And even if they did, Payton and the Saints would come up with a different plan of attack and figure out a way to cure the issues. This offense is too good and too creative to stay down for too long.
We’ll see if there is a growing trend, but I’m not currently worried.
Q: What’s going on with the screen game? Is it not as a good as last year? – Marble Sphinx
A: The Saints had one of their most potent seasons for screens in the Sean Payton era last season. It was bound to trend downward.
New Orleans connected on 77 last year for 618 yards. This year, the figure has dropped to 39 completions for 263 yards through 12 games. The usage simply isn’t as high as it was a year ago, and one of the reasons for that could be that Mark Ingram started the season on a four-game suspension.
While most of the accolades are given to Alvin Kamara for prowess in the passing game, Ingram is equally effective on screens. Kamara caught 31 last year for 250 yards, while Ingram pulled in 23 for 223 yards.
This year, Kamara has 22 catches for 124 yards, while Ingram checks in with five for 67.
There is a clear drop. It’s hard to act like anything is too big of a deal considering how the offense has scored points this year, and the screen game is still solid and ranks in the top half of the league.
Q: Which “converted tight end” is the better blocker: Dan Arnold or Taysom Hill? -- Byron Tatman
A: I don’t think there is any question that the answer here is Taysom Hill.
First of all, Hill is bigger and more physical. That’s not a slight on Arnold. Hill is bigger and more physical than most of the players he faces.
New Orleans is also telling you what they think about Hill’s ability to block by putting him out there in running situations and using him as a lead blocker at times. Hill isn’t in many of those situations.
That’s not to say Arnold won’t get better. Most wide receivers wouldn’t be able to line up at tight end and be a viable blocker straight away. Arnold is currently capable enough to ensure that teams can’t cover him with a cornerback, which is all that is needed right now.
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill
Saints 34, Buccaneers 21
Dallas happened. It’s over. Time to move on. Don’t expect this team to now get stranded in a nightmare or anything like that. The Saints looked like a squad of dream warriors on a mission before facing the Cowboys. Expect that vision to return to focus against the Bucs.
Rod Walker
Saints 28, Buccaneers 24
You know the Week 1 loss to the Bucs is still fresh on the Saints' mind. And if that's not enough to motivate the team, erasing the bitter taste of the loss to Dallas that snapped the 10-game winning streak should do the trick. It won't be easy at Raymond James Stadium though. It never is.
Scott Rabalais
Saints 32, Buccaneers 23
The Saints will be focused on getting their offense back in working order after managing just 10 points at Dallas. You figure on a bounce back against a depleted Buccaneers secondary, but New Orleans may need points aplenty against a Tampa Bay team that always seems to give the Saints fits.
Nathan Brown
Saints 34, Buccaneers 13
With plenty of time to forget the performance against Dallas, Drew Brees and the Saints offense find their rhythm early on and avenge their Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. The defense displays the improvements it’s made over the season.