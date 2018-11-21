The Saints could have two rookies in action on Thursday if things go their direction.
The team has listed wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (foot) and Marcus Davenport (toe) as questionable for Thursday's game. The designation means there is a 50-50 shot they will suit up.
Both players were limited during Thursday's walkthrough.
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been ruled out with his pectoral injury. Jermon Bushrod is expected to start in his place.
Atlanta has ruled out linebacker Deion Jones with a foot injury. He recently returned from injured reserve.