If the New Orleans Saints had finished the preseason with the same backup quarterbacks they started with, fans probably would have been a little concerned.

Take the opening drive of Thursday's 28-0 preseason win over the Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when Taysom Hill threw behind Austin Carr. We all might have said, “Well, the season is over if Drew Brees gets hurt anyways.”

And that used to be true, before the Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. It is going to take some time before we know how to view the move. But for the moment, set aside things for things like compensation picks and long-term contracts.

It has to be a bit of a relief for the Saints to get off the rollercoaster and just watch Hill without too much on the line.

Hill didn't play badly. In fact he had some great moments this preseason, and maybe there is a world in which Sean Payton and coordinator Pete Carmichael draw up an option-heavy offense run by Hill and heavily featuring Alvin Kamara. Maybe that could keep New Orleans afloat if Brees suffers an injury, but the odds feel a lot better now with Bridgewater.

This game was a reminder that Hill has a ways to go. There are things he does well. He makes some great throws, like the 57-yard strike to Cam Meredith following a pump-fake during the first quarter, but there are also plenty moments where he looks raw and you wonder how he would do against a defense scheming specifically for him.

Now Hill can spend the time developing, which is what he needs right now. Maybe we’ll see how he looks next year.

Linebacker rotation

It was interesting to see A.J. Klein, Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis start at linebacker. Payton said after last week’s game against the Chargers that he wasn’t pleased with how the group performed against the run. On Thursday, and the Rams ripped off runs of 16 and 9 yards on their opening drive. At least one of the runs was the result of poor containment by the linebackers.

What was even more interesting is that Klein remained on the field with the second unit after Davis and Anzalone exited the game. Klein hasn’t missed any time this summer, so it wasn’t as if he needed the game to get up to speed.

Davis and Anzalone both ended up making solid plays. Davis had a run-stuff, while Anzalone made an athletic leaping interception on the sideline to close out the opening drive.

Working with the reserves, Craig Robertson stood out from the minute he stepped on the field until he came out of the game. The veteran linebacker remains valuable to this team and always seems to make plays when he's on the field.

Hello, Cam Meredith

It took a little bit of time, but Meredith came to life against Los Angeles. He started off by making a streaking 57-yard reception after he juked the cornerback on a double move. He won so handily that it looked like the Rams busted a coverage on first glance. He then got open in the second quarter for a 16-yard touchdown on a vertical route.

It was slow going for Meredith at first, but this was the best he looked all summer. It wasn’t even so much about the plays he made. It was more about him looking comfortable and not standing out for the wrong reasons.

On the running backs

If the Saints haven’t already decided who will be the primary fill-in for Mark Ingram during Week 1, they got no additional clarity Thursday night as Jonathan Williams and Boston Scott looked about even during the first half.

Both running backs churned out yards and entered halftime averaging about 4 yards per carry. It felt like Williams had pulled ahead at a certain point this summer, but Scott has kept it close and has put together a decent preseason résumé. And he added to it with several good plays during the second half.

Sudden impact

Tanner McEvoy, who joined the team this week, showed up and was already serving on special teams. That puts him squarely in the mix with some other players who are looking to make the team in that phase. The difference for McEvoy is that he will have to make the team strictly on special teams, without proving that he can make an impact somewhere else on the field.

Big days

Nate Stupar owned this game. The linebacker picked up a pair of sacks (and a third that was awarded for running the quarterback out of bounds), recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass (that he fumbled back to the Rams). If he needed to make one more impression to get on the roster, he gave his best effort Thursday night. It was one of the best preseason performances in recent memory.

And just when it looked like Stupar was sewing up the linebacker battle, Colton Jumper came back in the third quarter with a blocked punt. The Saints often talk about how they wait for someone to make the roster with a big plays on special teams. Could that have been Jumper’s moment?

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth also kept up the pressure. He picked up a few tackles for a loss forced a fumble, and scooped up a fumble that was called back due to an illegal hands to the face penalty by Devaroe Lawrence. Stallworth suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet also flashed several times. He broke up a slant early in the game, nearly intercepted a pass in the third quarter and dropped a screen for a loss of yards. The battle for the final spots at cornerback remain tight, but Maulet has kept himself in the mix.

Safety Kamrin Moore showed up with a forced fumble and then made a big tackle while covering a punt. There hasn't been obvious candidates for the final spots at safety. Making some plays in both phases is big for him.