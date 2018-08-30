New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made a bold move on Wednesday, trading his third-round pick in 2019 to the New York Jets to g…
Take the opening drive of Thursday's 28-0 preseason win over the Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when Taysom Hill threw behind Austin Carr. We all might have said, “Well, the season is over if Drew Brees gets hurt anyways.”
And that used to be true, before the Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. It is going to take some time before we know how to view the move. But for the moment, set aside things for things like compensation picks and long-term contracts.
It has to be a bit of a relief for the Saints to get off the rollercoaster and just watch Hill without too much on the line.
Hill didn't play badly. In fact he had some great moments this preseason, and maybe there is a world in which Sean Payton and coordinator Pete Carmichael draw up an option-heavy offense run by Hill and heavily featuring Alvin Kamara. Maybe that could keep New Orleans afloat if Brees suffers an injury, but the odds feel a lot better now with Bridgewater.
This game was a reminder that Hill has a ways to go. There are things he does well. He makes some great throws, like the 57-yard strike to Cam Meredith following a pump-fake during the first quarter, but there are also plenty moments where he looks raw and you wonder how he would do against a defense scheming specifically for him.
Now Hill can spend the time developing, which is what he needs right now. Maybe we’ll see how he looks next year.
The key elements of the Drew Brees mythos are almost as famous in New Orleans as the man himself.
Linebacker rotation
It was interesting to see A.J. Klein, Alex Anzalone and Demario Davis start at linebacker. Payton said after last week’s game against the Chargers that he wasn’t pleased with how the group performed against the run. On Thursday, and the Rams ripped off runs of 16 and 9 yards on their opening drive. At least one of the runs was the result of poor containment by the linebackers.
What was even more interesting is that Klein remained on the field with the second unit after Davis and Anzalone exited the game. Klein hasn’t missed any time this summer, so it wasn’t as if he needed the game to get up to speed.
Davis and Anzalone both ended up making solid plays. Davis had a run-stuff, while Anzalone made an athletic leaping interception on the sideline to close out the opening drive.
Working with the reserves, Craig Robertson stood out from the minute he stepped on the field until he came out of the game. The veteran linebacker remains valuable to this team and always seems to make plays when he's on the field.
Only a few of the stars put on a helmet and stepped off the sideline for the Saints in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Rams.
Hello, Cam Meredith
It took a little bit of time, but Meredith came to life against Los Angeles. He started off by making a streaking 57-yard reception after he juked the cornerback on a double move. He won so handily that it looked like the Rams busted a coverage on first glance. He then got open in the second quarter for a 16-yard touchdown on a vertical route.
It was slow going for Meredith at first, but this was the best he looked all summer. It wasn’t even so much about the plays he made. It was more about him looking comfortable and not standing out for the wrong reasons.
A welcome sight greeted fans in the Superdome when the starting defense took the field for the Saints on Thursday night.
On the running backs
If the Saints haven’t already decided who will be the primary fill-in for Mark Ingram during Week 1, they got no additional clarity Thursday night as Jonathan Williams and Boston Scott looked about even during the first half.
Both running backs churned out yards and entered halftime averaging about 4 yards per carry. It felt like Williams had pulled ahead at a certain point this summer, but Scott has kept it close and has put together a decent preseason résumé. And he added to it with several good plays during the second half.
Sudden impact
Tanner McEvoy, who joined the team this week, showed up and was already serving on special teams. That puts him squarely in the mix with some other players who are looking to make the team in that phase. The difference for McEvoy is that he will have to make the team strictly on special teams, without proving that he can make an impact somewhere else on the field.
Dan Arnold makes statement before roster decisions: Tight end Dan Arnold needed a big game.
He started off hot in camp but didn’t do much of anything to differentiate himself from the other tight ends during the preseason. He made a bit of a statement during the first half of Thursday’s game.
Arnold’s best moment came when he caught a seam pass against triple coverage for a gain of 29 yards. He had another chance for a big play in the third quarter, but J.T. Barrett underthrew him by several yards.
It is still unclear which tight ends will make the team. There are no clear front-runners, but at the very least Arnold is a candidate for the practice squad.
Robertson lights it up, proves his value: It was hard not to walk away from the first half without thinking about how Craig Robertson played. It seemed like he was everywhere, making plays in every phase of the game.
New Orleans appears determined to use other players at linebacker this season, just like every other season Robertson has been here, but he always finds a way on the field and has been a very valuable addition to the defense.
His counterpart, Nate Stupar, also made a case for sticking on the team by recording three sacks.
Hard choices ahead on defense: It was backup players against backup players, many of whom won’t be on the roster in less than two days, but it was still good to see a dominant performance by the defense.
At one point during the third quarter, Los Angeles was averaging less than 1.9 yards per play. This New Orleans team has a lot of depth, and it has shown up repeatedly throughout the preseason with strong performances like this one.
There are going to be some very difficult decisions.
Nate Stupar owned this game. The linebacker picked up a pair of sacks (and a third that was awarded for running the quarterback out of bounds), recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass (that he fumbled back to the Rams). If he needed to make one more impression to get on the roster, he gave his best effort Thursday night. It was one of the best preseason performances in recent memory.
And just when it looked like Stupar was sewing up the linebacker battle, Colton Jumper came back in the third quarter with a blocked punt. The Saints often talk about how they wait for someone to make the roster with a big plays on special teams. Could that have been Jumper’s moment?
Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth also kept up the pressure. He picked up a few tackles for a loss forced a fumble, and scooped up a fumble that was called back due to an illegal hands to the face penalty by Devaroe Lawrence. Stallworth suffered an injury in the fourth quarter.
Cornerback Arthur Maulet also flashed several times. He broke up a slant early in the game, nearly intercepted a pass in the third quarter and dropped a screen for a loss of yards. The battle for the final spots at cornerback remain tight, but Maulet has kept himself in the mix.
Safety Kamrin Moore showed up with a forced fumble and then made a big tackle while covering a punt. There hasn't been obvious candidates for the final spots at safety. Making some plays in both phases is big for him.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson talks to New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater chat before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater chat before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Newly acquired New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talks with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up on the 50 before the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Boston Scott (30) scores on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Taurean Nixon (31) during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) and teammates celebrate his interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) celebrates his interception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The pass is out of reach of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) on a two-point conversion try during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) makes a catch over Los Angeles Rams cornerback Taurean Nixon (31) during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) misses a would be touchdown while being defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Dominique Hatfield (36) during the first half of an NFL preseason game in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) makes a long catch over New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Banjo (31) during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) makes a long catch over New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Banjo (31) during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) makes a long catch over New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Banjo (31) during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Jonathan Williams (32) hits the hole with a block by New Orleans Saints center Cameron Tom (63) and New Orleans Saints running back Trey Edmunds (33) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar (54) celebrates his sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brandon Allen (8) with New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) and New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee (34) during the first half of an NFL preseason game in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar (54) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL preseason game in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.