Notes and observations from Saturday's practice.

Dress code: Pads

Attendance: Wide receiver Brandon Coleman and tight end Michael Hoomanawanui were out of action.

Overview: The first day of pads did not disappoint. This practice provided the first look at the pass rush, a better barometer on where some of the running backs stand, and more physical battles in the passing game. It has the hottest and muggiest day of camp so far, but it did not put a damper on what happened on the field.

Mixing and matching: The Saints are going to keep rotating players on defense. This was the second day with defensive tackle David Onyemata taking some first-team reps at defensive tackle alongside Tyeler Davison, and Vonn Bell played safety next to Marcus Williams. At linebacker, it was back to Demario Davis, Manti Te’o and A.J Klein in the base package. It is still too soon to read into any of the tinkerings.

Davenport watch: Every single thing Marcus Davenport does during practices will be analyzed and hyped. So, the advice here is to realize that each moment is part of a data collection process and not to make too much of anything. There will be ups and downs, and that was perfectly illustrated during one-on-one drills with the offensive line. On his first rep, he used a bull rush to move his blocker off his spot. On his second rush, Jermon Bushrod blocked him into the dirt. Davenport had a couple of nice moments during team drills. One of them came when he used an inside move to get by John Fullington to create pressure on Drew Brees. Another came when he used the shield of a defensive tackle to slip inside, unblocked, for a sack.

One-on-one highlights: Cam Jordan showed off a quick first step against Ryan Ramczyk, who overstepped in his block, to record a win. … Sheldon Rankins continues to shine in this drill and often finds ways to win. The same was true on Saturday. He won’t see many one-on-one situations in games, but he’ll find a way to win when they show up. … Center Max Unger continues to be a tough beat in this drill. Unger hasn’t lost many reps since becoming a Saint. The same remained true on Saturday. … Onyemata had a good win against Fullington.

Special teams watch: No concerns about Thomas Morstead. He still has a huge leg, and his punts are on point. There were some issues with the operation. Long snapper Zach Wood had two bad snaps on Saturday. It looked like the ball might have gotten away from him due to having moisture on his hands. If our hunch is right, his issues can be solved by tucking a towel into his shorts. … Boston Scott had a chance to pull ahead of Tommylee Lewis in the race for punt returner, but both men fumbled the ball. That isn’t going to work. Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn Jr. also took some reps at returner.

Camp stars: Outside of the dropped punt, Lewis is enjoying another solid start to camp. He has a knack for making plays, and one of them came during 7-on-7s when he took a pass from J.T. Barrett and turned it into a touchdown by juking rookie safety J.T. Gray out of his shoes on the way to a touchdown. … De’Vante Harris had another interception, this time jumping what looked like a slant route for rookie receiver Keith Kirkwood. It was Harris’ second interception in as many days.

Running back update: It is still tough to say anyone is distinguishing themselves at this early juncture in the battle to serve as Mark Ingram’s replacement during the first four weeks of the season. Jonathan Williams has shown some good cutting ability. Terrance West has consistently gained yards but did nothing spectacular. Scott has pieced together some highlights. It’s just too early to crown anyone. This one is going to take more time.

Fired up: Drew Brees showed some frustration during 7-on-7 drills when he slammed his helmet into the ground after failing to connect with Cam Meredith on a pass over the middle. It looked like the ball sailed on him. Good to see people caring so much during practice.

Rookie hype/play of the day: Tre’Quan Smith had a sterling day. He got open on a deep route behind Marshon Lattimore and also made a leaping back-shoulder catch with Natrell Jamerson in coverage. Earlier in camp, the rookie had a solid moment when he got behind Manti Te’o and Marcus Williams for a deep touchdown. It’s three days of camp, but Smith has pieced together a handful of good moments.

Bell ring: Bell was given the opportunity to play with the starters on Saturday, and he took advantage of it. The safety had a sack on a blitz and broke up a deep pass to Lewis. The battle between Bell and Kurt Coleman is going to be a good one. The Saints will likely keep rotating those players throughout camp.

Other notes: Arthur Maulet had a good day in coverage, and then he followed it up by downing a punt near the goal line. … Jamerson intercepted Barrett during team drills after Nate Stupar tipped the pass away. … Eldridge Massington was twice open deep. The first time Hill underthrew him. The second time Barrett overthrew him. … TE Deon Yelder is willing to block. We’ll need to see more before how well he does it. … Tom Savage looked like the second-best quarterback on the team during his first day in practice. We’ll see if that holds. … Noted yesterday that Kurt Coleman was setting a tone by slapping the ball away from offensive players once a play was done. Davis did the same thing today.

Passing stats in team drills:

Brees: 9-for-12 (17-for-28 overall)

Tom Savage: 7-for-10 (7-for-10)

Taysom Hill: 4-for-9 (9-for-19, 1 INT)

Barrett: 3-for-6 (4-for-12, 2 INTs)