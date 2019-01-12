NO.nfcsaintsvikings.011518.011.JPG

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) chats with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman before an NFC Divisional Playoff NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Minn. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles' divisional round playoff game Sunday sits in the prized late-afternoon TV time slot. It's a window where broadcasts typically draw some of the week's highest ratings.

But that brings up a question: Why is FOX's A-team, play-by-play man Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman, calling the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game Saturday night?

"They kind-of left it up to us," Buck told Sports Illustrated Media Podcast host Jimmy Traina earlier this week, via Philly.com. "It just felt like Cowboys-Rams has a feel to it like, ‘Man, I know it’s Saturday night, but it has the potential of being a spectacle.’ We’ll see. Usually, they don’t live up to that. But at least going in that’s what it feels like."

According to Classic TV Sports, a blog that closely monitors trends in sports media, it's the first time since 1980 that a network didn't deploy its top broadcast team to that late-Sunday matchup.

Play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Charles Davis will call the game.

Sunday's game kicks off at 3:40 p.m.

