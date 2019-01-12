The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles' divisional round playoff game Sunday sits in the prized late-afternoon TV time slot. It's a window where broadcasts typically draw some of the week's highest ratings.

But that brings up a question: Why is FOX's A-team, play-by-play man Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman, calling the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game Saturday night?

"They kind-of left it up to us," Buck told Sports Illustrated Media Podcast host Jimmy Traina earlier this week, via Philly.com. "It just felt like Cowboys-Rams has a feel to it like, ‘Man, I know it’s Saturday night, but it has the potential of being a spectacle.’ We’ll see. Usually, they don’t live up to that. But at least going in that’s what it feels like."

Can't see video below? Click here.

According to Classic TV Sports, a blog that closely monitors trends in sports media, it's the first time since 1980 that a network didn't deploy its top broadcast team to that late-Sunday matchup.

Play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and color analyst Charles Davis will call the game.

Sunday's game kicks off at 3:40 p.m.