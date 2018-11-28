The New Orleans Saints look to add on to their winning streak Thursday when they travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a marque Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Saints have won 10 straight games and are nearing the franchise's longest streak under coach Sean Payton.

A win at Jerry World could help the Saints clinch a playoff spot and, potentially, the NFC South division title, but it won't come easy as they face a Cowboys defense that's near the top of the league.

Dallas is also on a streak of its own, winning its past three matchups to take the lead of the NFC East.

How will the game unfold? Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (6-5)

-- When: 7:20 p.m.

-- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge

-- NFL Network

-- Amazon Prime Video

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

Terron Armstead ruled out, Tre'Quan Smith among Saints who returned to full practice participation Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is the only player who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 34, Cowboys 17

The Cowboys are playing good football. They’re strong on defense, and the offense has looked better the last few weeks. The run defense will be put to the test. But it just feels like New Orleans is rolling over everything that comes in its path.

Rod Walker

Saints 31, Cowboys 21

The Saints are coming off a dominant defensive performance, holding Atlanta to just 26 yards on the ground. Now they must try to keep the NFL's leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott in check. Here's guessing the defense is up to the challenge and Drew Brees has a big day in return to home state.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 30, Cowboys 23

The NFL’s top point per game differential (plus-14) demonstrates how well the Saints have played during their 10-game winning streak. The Cowboys have been salty of late, but the Saints skill and physicality will wear down Dallas as New Orleans sweeps the NFC (L)East.

Nathan Brown

Saints 34, Cowboys 28

The Saints run defense will be up to its toughest task yet, but even if they struggle there, New Orleans has proven they can win shootouts.

