The NFL's new rule on the use of the helmet caused an uproar before a referee ever had a chance to enforce it in a game.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called the rule "ridiculous" in USA Today. According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles left a meeting with referees to outline the new rule with no clarity about what might be called, and the Chicago Tribune reported that rookie Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is holding out in part over a dispute over language in his contract that could cost him guaranteed money if he is suspended for violating the rule.
The mere specter of automatic ejection has been enough to cause controversy.
But Saints coach Sean Payton, a member of the competition committee responsible for the rule, believes the uproar might not be justified.
"It's really avoiding that head-down position," Payton said. "We've talked about it. We've showed examples of it. ... I don't think it's going to be all the way (extreme) like some of the media portrayed. It’s crazy. The players will adjust."
A crew of NFL referees led by Carl Paganelli met with the Saints on Thursday night, and the crew will be in New Orleans all weekend to help the Saints understand rules changes on everything from the catch to the kickoff.
Few, if any, rules could cause as much change as the helmet rule.
Under the NFL's new rules, it is a 15-yard penalty if a player — at any position — lowers his head to initiate contact with an opponent. The rule applies to quarterbacks on the sneak, running backs in the open field and linemen battling at the line of scrimmage.
"I think it's a big change; we're going to call it as we see it," Paganelli said Thursday to reporters. "We're trying to have players tackle with their head up; we're trying to have runners not lower their head and initiate contact with the crown."
And the penalty could be far worse than 15 yards. Under the new rule, a player can be ejected if he has an unobstructed path to his opponent, lowers his head to go horizontal before making contact and the contact was clearly avoidable.
The referee on the field will make the initial call; the replay office in New York can advise whether to undo an ejection, although it cannot recommend a disqualification if it happens as the result of a football move.
"They're setting up, they're launching, they're creating that initial contact with the crown, but they don't have to," Paganelli said.
On the tape showed to NFL teams and players around the league, the examples that would have caused ejection were egregious. Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan's cheap shot to the head of an already-stopped Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was the chief example.
"I do not think you are going to see 40 players kicked out (over) the course of the season. I think six or seven," Payton said. "You could point to those six or seven plays a year ago, and we did. We identified these plays (that) we have to remove from the game, and we have to make it safer."
With so many plays a potential for a flag — sneaking quarterbacks and running backs in the open field have rarely drawn yellow — there is uncertainty heading into the season about how the rule will be enforced.
According to most of the Saints, the burden lies mostly on the referees.
"I think it's going to be tougher on the referees to make the right call than for us," linebacker A.J. Klein said. "We are just going to keep playing how we play, and it's for them to decipher."
A few Saints defenders believe the rule will not affect them much because their style of tackling doesn't place them in position to make an illegal hit often.
"I'm usually a guy that's more of an open-field tackler, going to the hips, making ankle tackles," Saints linebacker Nate Stupar said. "It's not head-on."
But there will be calls. One of the plays illustrating the rule on the video the players will be shown Thursday night was a hit by Vonn Bell on the sideline against Tampa Bay that seemed innocuous and drew no flag.
"Defensively, we just have to adjust," linebacker Demario Davis said. "That's the way the league is. We've made the adjustments before, I'm sure we'll make them again."