CINCINNATI – The Saints need help on offense.
No, really, they do.
Last week was spent telling you how badly New Orleans needs weapons, and why signing Dez Bryant was a significant move for this team before he landed on injured reserve. And then the Saints came out and beat the Bengals 51-14 in a game where reserve players played most of the fourth quarter.
So, you’re just going to have to take our word for it. This team needs more weapons. It can be better than it has been, and at some point, it is going to be a significant issue.
Right?
“We feel like when everybody does their job, nobody can beat us,” running back Mark Ingram said. “It’s not about the opponent. We just feel like when we execute our game plan, we execute our technique, when we play complementary football, nobody can stop us.”
But could it be better?
“Nothing is ever perfect, but like Mark just said, we’re focused on us,” running back Alvin Kamara said. “When we lock in and do what we know we’re capable of doing, it’s hard to stop us; it’s hard to play with us. We’re just trying to do that.”
To be fair, there hasn’t been much production behind Michael Thomas this season. But there should only so much stock should be placed in a beat down of a Bengals defense that played softer than a Drake song about lost love. But at the same time, all the talk about a lack of weapons seemed comical on Sunday when seven different players caught passes from Drew Brees (22 of 25, 265 yards, three touchdowns). The only reminder of Bryant came when Ingram, Kamara and Thomas threw up his signature “X” celebration after scoring touchdowns.
Odds are, Bryant wasn’t going to play in this game, even before he suffered a torn Achilles during Friday’s practice. The plan was to move up undrafted rookie Keith Kirkwood, which is precisely what the Saints did ahead of the game. And, of course, New Orleans had a plan to put his talent to use because this offense never leaves anything to chance.
A lot has been written here about Sean Payton and the brilliance of his game plans. We won’t go too deep down that rabbit hole again, but it is impossible to tell the story of this season without playing those notes from time to time. This offense scored yet again on another opening drive and scored points on every possession after that except for the one at the end of the game when it kneeled to run out the clock.
And Payton’s brilliance showed up in an individual moment Sunday when New Orleans dialed up a play it lifted from the Los Angeles Rams after seeing wide receiver Cooper Kupp score a 70-yard touchdown with it a few weeks ago against Minnesota.
The call had Kirkwood running a crossing route that he turned up the field once getting to the opposite hash for a gain of 42 yards. It was the perfect call to put him on linebacker Jordan Evans on a race up the seam. The rookie felt like he could have scored on the play.
“I got to finish. I got to make the play out of it,” Kirkwood said. “Drew put the ball in a great position, a great spot, the timing was perfect. I just got to try and find the end zone.”
Kirkwood is too harsh on himself. Everyone else thought he played well and praised his performance. But that’s where the offense is right now. They’re playing like a juggernaut, and when nearly everything looks perfect, that is the standard.
It also helps when the coaching staff is doing everything it can to bust tendencies and show new plays. The team converted one of its early third downs on a passing play with three tight ends on the field. It was the first third-down pass with that kind of personnel grouping since 2016. It makes it extremely difficult to prepare when the offense is turning all of its tells against you.
On the flip side, it extremely easy on the Saints defense when it knows that it only has to get a couple of stops to give the offense all the room it needs to win.
But that wasn’t the case on Sunday. The defense was nearly as good as the offense. After allowing a score on the opening drive, including a scoring play where Eli Apple allowed wide receiver John Ross to get a free release, the team clamped down and didn’t allow another score until the end of the game.
It was a swarming performance that featured four sacks, seven quarterback hits, interceptions by safety Marcus Williams and Apple, and only 284 yards surrendered. It was a dominant performance.
Again, the Bengals were depleted on this side of the ball and played without star wide receiver A.J. Green, but the Saints went above and beyond beating up a weaker opponent. Plenty of style points were earned, even if defensive end Alex Okafor thought it should have been better.
“It would have been perfect it wasn’t for that last touchdown,” Okafor said. “That last touchdown made it unperfect. But it’s all good.”
The last touchdown was one that came with a lot of reserves on the field. It’s all one team, and the points all count the same, but that one should be set aside.
There are things the Saints could do better. It’s just not the time to talk about it. Because right now, no one will believe you.