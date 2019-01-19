2006 NFC championship game
Chicago 39, New Orleans 14
January 21, 2007
Soldier Field, Chicago
Just like this year, the Saints open their first playoffs in the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era with a comeback victory at home over the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-24. They then head to snowy Chicago to take on the Bears in New Orleans’ first-ever trip to the NFC Championship Game. The Saints fall behind 16-0 before bracketing halftime with a pair of touchdowns. Brees connects with Marques Colston on a 13-yard touchdown pass, then in the third slips a pass to Reggie Bush between defenders that the rookie sensation breaks for an 88-yard score to make it a 16-14 game. But the Bears bury the Saints with an intentional grounding safety on Brees and three fourth quarter touchdowns to move on to Super Bowl 41 against the Indianapolis Colts.
2009 NFC championship game
New Orleans 31, Minnesota 28 (OT)
January 24, 2010
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
The No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Saints advance with a 45-14 rout of the Arizona Cardinals but face a much tougher test against the Brett Favre-led Vikings. The Saints take a 28-21 lead on a 5-yard pass from Drew Brees to Reggie Bush early in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings answer with a 2-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown run with just under five minutes left. Tracy Porter later intercepts Favre at the New Orleans 22 with 0:19 left in regulation. In overtime, the Saints must convert a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 43. Pierre Thomas gains 2 yards. Five plays later, Garrett Hartley drills a 40-yard field goal with 10:19 left to send the Saints to Super Bowl 44, where they defeat Indianapolis 31-17.