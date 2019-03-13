The Saints are hosting Mario Edwards for a visit, according to a source.
The defensive lineman was at team headquarters Wednesday night for a visit, just hours after the official opening of free agency. Pro Football Talk first reported this news.
Edwards began his career with the Oakland Raiders before hooking on with the New York Giants last season, where he collected two sacks. He had 5 1/2 over 30 games during three seasons in Oakland.
Edwards can play both inside and outside but was predominantly a defensive right tackle last season. He could help fill the void with Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) expected to start the start the season on the physically unable to perform list.