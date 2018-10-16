The Saints have released defensive back Demetri Goodson less than two weeks after signing him.
The move was made to create space for defensvie tackle Jay Bromley. who was signed on Monday. The move comes as rookie defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth works his way back from an ankle sprain.
New Orleans made a pair of moves on the practice squad by signing wide receiver Shane Wynn and defensive back Chris Campbell. Defensive back Darius Hilary and wide receiver Tanner McEvoy were let go to create space.
The Saints have made a handful of practice squads the last few weeks. Coach Sean Payton recenelty explained the team is always looking for new players to develop and makes changes as it sees necessary.
Wynn was previously with the Saints in 2015.