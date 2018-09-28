Kordell Stewart first saw it on Twitter.
Then he heard a television announcer mention it while Taysom Hill was returning a kickoff.
"They called him 'Slash' and I smiled and said 'well looka here," Stewart said. "They are keeping Slash alive.'"
Stewart was the original Slash, lining up all over the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1990s.
So he can appreciate Hill, the Saints Mr. Versatility who is proving to be the 2018 version of what Stewart once was.
"Any time you have a guy with talent, use the talent," said Stewart, a New Orleans native. "Sean Payton and those guys are doing a tremendous job with that kid giving him an opportunity to put his talents on the field. A lot of times you try to create a model or a mold of what a position is supposed to look like and some positions are put in a box. It just so happens that this man is a quarterback who has a tremendous amount of talent to also play something other than quarterback."
Hill, third on the depth chart behind Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater, has definitely broken that mold.
He's the most talked about third string quarterback in the league, putting Saints fans on the edge of their seats every time they see No. 7 trotting onto the field.
"He does a lot of things pretty well," said Payton.
In last week's game against the Falcons, he lined up at quarterback on two plays and at receiver on three others. He also returns kickoffs.
One day, he hopes to use that speed to take one to the house on a kickoff return.
"I always tell the guys if they create a seam for me, I'm going to hit it," Hill said. "I'm going to go 100 miles per hour and the goal is to meet everyone in the end zone."
His 35-yard run from the quarterback position early in the fourth quarter last week shifted the momentum. He recorded two tackles on special teams in his NFL debut last season after being called up to the active roster. He has practiced as a holder on PATs and field goals. And he's a heckuva blocker too.
"The Swiss Army knife," Saints defensive end Cam Jordan calls him. "He does everything. What doesn’t he do? I saw him get coach Sean his coffee the other day. I’m just saying. There’s nothing he can’t do."
And there is nothing he won't do.
It's why he has embraced his role as the team's utility man.
His role seems to grow more and more each week and he has no problem with that.
"Obviously carrying three quarterbacks, you have a dead roster spot," Hill said. "So if I can add value, I'm all for it. First and foremost, I love to play quarterback. But I love to compete and I love to be on the field. Any opportunity to get on the field, I'm never going to complain about."
It's Hill's athleticism that draws the most raving reviews.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who played in college with Hill at BYU, bragged about his former teammate earlier this week. Williams was asked by a reporter what he thought about a play last week when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdled a defender.
Williams' response?
"I've seen Taysom do that all the time, ain't nothing new to me. Seeing a quarterback hurdle, you got to get on Taysom's level for that."
Hill says that response refers to a play he made in college in a game against Texas when he hurdled a defender. But he traces his athleticism back further than that. Some of it is just natural. But much of it comes from growing up in Idaho as the youngest of four siblings.
"Because of that, I was always trying to compete with them," Hill said. "I constantly graded myself against them and was constantly playing catch up as a kid. That helped me in get the mindset of having this competitive nature and wanting to beat those guys. When I started playing kids my own age, everything became natural."
He's made every task he's been given look easy.
Almost too easy.
It' s enough to make teammates wonder if there is anything Hill can't do.
"I told him if I ever see him kicking a football, it's going to be the last day I see him in the building," said kicker Wil Lutz. "I don't want to see him kicking a football because if (special teams coach) Mike Westhoff sees him doing something, he's going to give him a shot at it."
But it's not just what Hill does during games. It's also what he does leading up to them throughout the week.
Lutz says the energy level has changed with Hill in the meeting room.
And for Hill, there are plenty of meeting rooms.
Quarterback. Receiver. Special teams. You name it.
"Everybody has a little bit of Taysom," said receivers coach Curtis Johnson, who went on to hint that a pass receptoin could be in the works soon.
"Stay tuned on Sunday," Johnson said.
But eventually, Hill would like to throw a pass too. He's yet to throw one in a regular season game since arriving in New Orleans after being released by the Packers a year ago.
The original Slash believes Slash 2.0's day is coming.
"The big thing was I took advantage of my opportunities," Stewart said. "Taysom doing this will help him long term. As long as he is committed to wanting to play quarterback, he'll play it one day. But for now, he should just keep doing what he's doing and get his feet wet and when his time comes, he'll have some success. It's about having fun. Hats off to him saying he's happy just to be on the football field because that's really what it's all about."