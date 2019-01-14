As you may have heard, the New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-35 during the regular season.
Turns out, that win could be the difference in the Saints getting to the Super Bowl and not getting there — at least if recent history is any indication.
in each of the past five seasons, the team with home-field advantage in the NFC and AFC championship games advanced to the Super Bowl.
The Saints and Rams both finished the regular season 13-3, but the Saints held the tie-breaker because of that victory.
If the Saints had lost that regular season game against the Rams and both teams made it to the conference championship game, the Saints would be packing their bags and heading to the West Coast this weekend.
Instead, they'll be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with history on their side.
The last time a road team won in a conference championship game was in the 2012-13 season, and it happened in both conferences that year. The No. 2 San Francisco 49ers went on the road to beat the top-seed Atlanta Falcons in the NFC, and the Baltimore Ravens, a No. 4 seed, went on the road to beat No. 2 New England in the AFC.
Those teams met in New Orleans, where Baltimore won Super Bowl XLVII.
But the home teams have won since then — which is good news for the Saints. And it's also good news for the Kansas Chiefs, who host the Patriots in the AFC championship game.
"For us, our focus is taking advantage of another game at home and taking advantage of crowd noise," coach Sean Payton said. "Trying to put our best foot forward and trying to play better than we did (Sunday) and clean up some of the mistakes and go from there."
Home field proved to be a big advantage this past weekend. For just the fourth time since the NFL's realignment in 2002, all four home teams won in the divisional round. The Saints beat the Eagles, the Rams beat the Cowboys, the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts.
The only other times all four home teams won in the divisional round since realignment were in the 2002, 2004 and 2015 seasons.
"It was loud," Saints running back Alvin Kamara said of the Superdome. "Mark (Ingram) turned to me and said that it was the loudest he ever heard it. You hear it and you look up at the screen and the decibels are high."
Saints left tackle Terron Armstead knows just how tough the crowd noise can be on opposing teams — particularly offensive linemen.
"It's tough on the road (team)," Armstead said. "The silent count. The crowd noise. Trying to communicate up front. You have defenses giving you a lot of different looks so that pre-snap communication is key. So that alone is an advantage for us, and we have to take advantage of it."
Ingram expects the crowd to be even louder Sunday with a Super Bowl berth at stake. The Saints are 6-0 in playoff games in the Dome since Payton arrived in 2006.
"I think it's huge (to be at home)," Ingram said. "The Dome is definitely an advantage for us. You can feel it. Shout-out to our fans and all the Who Dat nation. That energy? We can feel it; we can thrive off of it and it makes it difficult for opposing teams. It's definitely an advantage."