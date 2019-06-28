New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata received a one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Onyemata was cited by the the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in January after he allegedly had marijuana delivered to his home. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Saints in 2016 and has started 10 games during his career, including four last season.

Friday's news answers one of the biggest questions of the offseason. How many games Onyemata would miss, if any, was a big concern. Especially since the Saints will also be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to start the season. Rankins is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Onyemata, entering the final season of his rookie contract, is coming off his best season. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 35 tackles in 2018.

Sean Payton addressed Onyemata's situation in May and was optimistic.

“We are working under the impression that he is with us and no we have not (heard otherwise),” Payton said.

Deputies seized nearly three ounces of marijuana, cannabis oil, marijuana edibles and hemp powder during a search of the defensive tackle's Elmwood apartment, according to a police report and a Sheriff's Office spokesman, Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Investigators believe the marijuana and other items were for Onyemata's personal use, and Rivarde said Onyemata was cooperative during the search.

NFL discipline for marijuana possession varies, though a positive drug test typically results in a four-game suspension.