For the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, it's story of big-time running games but teams heading in opposite directions.
Carolina (6-7) has lost five straight — despite 747 total yards and eight touchdowns from running back Christian McCaffrey during that span — and is in dire need of a win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive . Saints running back Alvin Kamara and backfield mate Mark Ingram have New Orleans (11-2) out in front in the NFC and looking to stay a step ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the battle for the top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Here's a rundown of how to watch or follow the game, plus expert predictions and key storylines.
THE GAME
-- Who: New Orleans Saints (11-2) at Carolina Panthers (6-7)
-- When: 7:15 p.m.
-- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
HOW TO WATCH + LISTEN
-- ESPN TV
-- Watch ESPN app or ESPN.com
-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
-- Click here for more radio affiliates.
KEY STORYLINES
-- Saints rule out Terron Armstead for Monday's game against Panthers
-- How are Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey alike? They're exactly what Saints, Panthers hoped they'd be
-- As Saints opponents miss kicks at stunning rate, dissecting New Orleans' run of 'good fortune'
-- Panthers rookie Donte Jackson -- a Riverdale High standout -- ready to take on hometown Saints
-- What's the best way to illustrate how a cornerback plays? Well, it's complicated
BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS
When the Saints pass | Advantage: Saints
New Orleans should get back on track this week against a Carolina defense that ranks 20th against the pass.
When the Saints run | Advantage: Saints
Carolina has been solid against the run this year, but the Saints have a potent attack that should get what it wants.
When the Panthers pass | Advantage: Saints
New Orleans has been stellar against the pass in recent weeks, and Carolina is struggling in the same area.
When the Panthers run | Advantage: Panthers
New Orleans has stopped just about everyone this year, but Christian McCaffrey is a different type of back and could cause problems.
Special teams | Advantage: Saints
Having a trusted punter and kicker is rare in today’s NFL. New Orleans has both.
EXPERT PREDICTIONS
Nick Underhill: Saints 31, Panthers 21
This has been a weird little stretch for the Saints. After looking like the biggest, baddest beast in the NFL, this team has slowed down a little bit the last two weeks. It looked like the Saints remember who they were late in the second half last week.
Nathan Brown: Saints 35, Panthers 17
You’d be hard-pressed to find a colder team than the Panthers, who enter Monday with five consecutive losses, sparked by a prime time shellacking at the hands of Pittsburgh. With their playoff hopes in freefall, facing a Saints squad in the heat of a battle for home-field advantage won’t help.
Scott Rabalais: Saints 27, Panthers 17
Who would have thought that in the regular season’s final weeks the Saints’ defense would be trending stronger than their offense? The Panthers will put up a desperate fight to stay in the playoff picture. But eventually, the Saints get the sacks and turnovers that are making them such a prime Super Bowl contender.
Rod Walker: Saints 24, Panthers 21
Did the Saints find their groove in the second half against the Buccaneers? If so, they should get their four straight wins against the Panthers. But Carolina is better than its current 5 - game losing streak suggests, so it won't be easy.
