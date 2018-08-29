The Teddy Bridgewater trade to the Saints caught many offguard, including -- it appears -- Teddy Bridgewater.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the fifth-year quarterback was on a bus with his Jets teammates when he was given the news.
"He waved goodbye, then they drove off," Pelissero reports, via a source.
To be clear, they were waiting to depart. Didn’t leave Teddy on the side of the road or something. Still .... what a scene. https://t.co/glTE993N23— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2018
He added: "To be clear, they were waiting to depart. Didn't leave Teddy on the side of the road or something."
The Saints traded a third round pick for Bridgewater, who was the perceived future for the Vikings before a significant knee injury in 2016 cost him all of that season. He only appeared in one game for the Vikings in 2017, and signed a one-year deal with the Jets in the offseason.
Bridgewater had been competing with rookie Sam Darnold for the starting job this preseason.
The Jets will also send a sixth-round pick back to the Saints in the trade.
New Orleans now has five quarterbacks on the roster, including Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Tom Savage and J.T. Barrett.