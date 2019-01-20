Josh Hill took a screen pass 24 yards on the Saints third possession of the game, but he was forced out for the rest of the game with a concussion

The Saints were already thin at the position with Ben Watson inactive due to appendicitis.

Hill left the field after being tackled and went to the injury tent, then went back to the locker room to be evaluated after a hit to the head. He was announced as out for the remainder of the game just before halftime.

Despite Hill's absence, the Saints used the tight end position to notch their first touchdown of the game -- a five-yard pass to Garrett Griffin -- later on that drive. The score was the second of Griffin's career and put the Saints ahead 13-0 late in the first quarter.

The Rams fought back to cut the deficit to 13-10 at halftime.

