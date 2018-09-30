Each week, Nick Underhill reaches into his mailbag and answers a few of your questions regarding the Saints and the NFL in general. Here are some of the highlights ahead of New Orleans' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants.
Q: The pass rush and run defense look like they may be solid this year. Will this help mask the secondary? – R. Sanford
A: It didn’t work out that way last week.
The only way the pass rush helps the secondary is if the secondary is sound and isn’t blowing assignments. If those things are happening, the quarterback will still be able to get rid of the ball quickly and find receivers open on damaging routes.
Those blown assignments have been the most surprising thing about the defense through three games, which takes us into our next question.
Are P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley getting beat physically (not using proper technique), or is it more scheme/mental related (not being in the correct position or making incorrect reads), or a combination of both? – Benjamin Alterman
It is a combination of all of those things.
The first week it was getting beat physically. The second week wasn’t bad. The third week was terrible. Williams, in particular, was getting beat every which way. He looked overwhelmed and overmatched.
A growing trend in the emails and social media messages is the blaming of the defensive scheme for the recent struggles. There might be something to that. If the players are unable to disguise coverages properly then perhaps there comes the point where something else needs to happen.
I’m not quite there yet. The players handled the scheme just fine last year. Crawley, P.J. Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell should know what to do. The players say they have struggled with communication, but at a certain point, that has to stop being an excuse.
The other thing to note is the scheme was a big reason for the success last year. Dennis Allen’s designs helped cover up for a poor pass rush and even worse run defense. I don’t know if a couple of bad games means it is time to scrap everything. But if it keeps up for another game or two, maybe it is time for a conversation.
Q: What’s up with all this offense? Have the rules opened up the passing game even more? -- Ryan
A: I was thinking the same thing while watching Thursday’s game between the Vikings and Rams. This game was supposed to showcase the two best defenses in the league, and yet it ended up being a shootout between Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins.
But it turns out the league isn’t that much different than it has been at any point during the past five seasons. The league has completed 65.5 percent of its passes for 25,189 yards with 168 touchdowns.
The touchdowns and completion percentage are the highest they’ve been since 2006, but not by much. The previous best in completion percentage and touchdowns in the opening three weeks came in 2015 (64.6, 157). The mark for yards was set in 2016 (25,594).
There is no question passing offense is trending upward. It was a different game in 2006 (59.3 completion percentage, 21,020 yards, 106 touchdowns), but this year isn’t all that different from anything else that has happened in the past five seasons.