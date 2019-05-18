Dan Campbell wasn't surprised one bit that former Saints tight Ben Watson unretired and decided to play another season, this one with the New England Patriots.

"No, because Ben is a freak," said Campbell, the Saints tight end coach. "He is amazing in how he takes care of his body, and God has blessed him."

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead compared Watson's physique to that of an action figure hero.

Fortunately for Campbell, the Saints will get to replace one freak of a tight end with another, which bodes well for a team desperately seeking more pass-catching weapons not named Michael Thomas on their roster.

Campbell, entering his fourth season as a Saints assistant, said the position is in good hands now and down the road.

The team signed Jared Cook during free agency in March, then turned around and drafted Alize Mack out of Notre Dame a month later.

Cook is the present.

Time will tell if Mack is the future.

Campbell raves about the possibilities of a guy like Cook, who made his first Pro Bowl this past season after a career-best year with the Oakland Raiders.

"Phenomenal athlete," Campbell said. "He's over 30 and he still runs like the wind. He can absolutely smoke. He's got 35-inch arms. He is long. Man, he's long. And he's fast. He had a lot of production last year, some of the best production he's had in the league and we just felt like he could really help us."

Mack, meanwhile, comes to New Orleans after a career at Notre Dame where disciplinary issues involving classwork limited his productivity. Campbell says the Saints looked into those issues before using one of their two seventh- round picks on Mack, who out of high school was ranked the top tight end in the country.

"We felt like we got those (questions) answered," Campbell said. "We got him here, and we'll see what he can do. He has to compete with the other guys and we go from there. But any chance we have to help our roster and upgrade guys, that's what we are going to do. Let's get the best guys and let them fight it out. ... He certainly is a good athlete, and he has plenty of ability."

For the past two seasons, tight ends hasn't quite been up to the Sean Payton standard the team had set in previous years. Saints tight ends combined for 63 receptions last season. (Watson had 35; Josh Hill had 16 and Dan Arnold had 12).

The year before that was even worse, with tight ends accounting for just 45 receptions. That was the first time since Payton's first season in 2006 the Saints had less than 70 combined receptions from their tight ends. Of course, Brees relying heavily on Thomas had a lot to do with that.

With the addition of Cook, Campbell says the position can perhaps return to the glory days of Jimmy Graham. He said Payton will come up with ways to utilize Cook the same way the team used Graham.

"The foundation for that is already here because they had a guy like (Graham), Campbell said.

If Cook can put together a season like he did a year ago when he caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns, it would be the Saints' best season for a tight end since 2015, when Watson caught 74 passes for 825 yards and six touchdowns.

The only other more productive seasons by a Saints tight end in the Payton-Drew Brees era would be Graham's four straight stellar seasons from 2011-15.

"We’re excited to have (Cook)," Payton said in March. "It gives us a threat opposite of Mike (Thomas). A lot of times where Mike lines up is opposite the tight end. We feel like we have some good tight ends in the building that we have roles and visions for. But we feel like Jared has a unique skill set."

It's a skill set that could make life easier for Brees. And it's one that Campbell looks forward to coaching.

"He can really get us over the top at that position," Campbell said.

Saints receptions, yards by TEs in Sean Payton era (leading TE)

2018: 63 catches, 735 yards (Ben Watson: 35-400 2 TDs)

2017: 45 catches, 476 yards (Coby Fleener 22-295 2 TDs)

2016: 70 catches, 812 yards (Coby Fleener 50-631 3 TDs)

2015: 101 catches, 1,021 yards (Ben Watson 74-825 6 TDs)

2014: 119 catches, 1,201 yards (Jimmy Graham 85-889 yards 10 TDs)

2013: 111 catches, 1,485 yards (Jimmy Graham 86-1,215 yards 6 TDs)

2012: 97 catches, 1,065 yards (Jimmy Graham 85-982 yards 9 TDs)

2011: 108 catches, 1,350 yards (Jimmy Graham 99- 1,310 yards 11 TDs)

2010: 103 catches, 995 yards (Jeremy Shockey 41-408 yards 3 TDs)

2009: 89 catches, 954 yards (Jeremy Shockey 48-569 3 TDs)

2008: 110 catches, 1,193 yards (Jeremy Shockey 50-483 yards 0 TDs)

2007: 76 catches, 710 yards (Eric Johnson 48-378 yards 2 TDs

2006: 45 catches, 401 yards (Mark Campbell 18-164 yards 0 TDs)