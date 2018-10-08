Keith Williams was supposed to be on bed rest four weeks after having back surgery.
Instead, he was wearing a pink bathrobe and a pope hat refusing to sit down for even a moment of the Saints’ Monday night game against the Washington Redskins.
It doesn’t matter how much pain he’s in or how uncomfortable the full-torso back brace he’s got on under his robe feels.
There was no way Williams was going to miss history.
With the prospect of Drew Brees becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer in front of his home crowd, Saints fans stepped up their fervor Monday night with a passion and dedication that matched the occasion.
Special signs and costumes dotted the landscape of the Mercedes Benz Superdome as Who Dat Nation prepared for what felt to be the inevitable 79,280th passing yard of Brees’ career, putting him past Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most any player had ever thrown for.
And in a sea of Brees disciples, Williams stood in section 111 as their Papal representative.
“The only reason I want him to retire is so he can run for governor,” Williams said.
The love for Brees flowed through Saints fans Monday night at a pace comparable to his yardage totals.
While other fans may not agree with the timeline of Brees’ gubernatorial candidacy, hoping the 39-yard-old quarterback will stick around for a few more years, the sentiment rang true for others.
Taking a moment away from those seeking pictures with her “Drew Dat” sign just outside Champions Square, Linda Lane said she would vote for Brees for mayor, governor, president or any other office he ran for.
For now, though, the 16-year season ticket holder settled to see him carve his name into the history books one more time.
“It’s going to be so exciting,” Lane said before the game. “I come to all the games and this is going to be the best.”
Even before they stepped into the Superdome, Saints fans were confident Brees would produce the 201 yards needed to take sole possession of the record.
They were proven correct when he hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.
Several of Williams’ friends dressed as the “Brees Brothers” for the occasion and dropped a sign not only congratulating Brees but announcing the future birth of Kerry Clanton’s second child with a sign that read “Drew Brees breaks record October 2018; only child seasons end May 2019”
The team had several celebrations of their own, as well, including a video from Manning congratulating Brees followed by the lighting of the Superdome’s exterior to black and gold for nine minutes. Brees also presented the ball to the NFL Hall of Fame where it will be enshrined.
Season-ticket holder Brad Vandevender predicted before the game that the record-breaking throw would come eight minutes into the second quarter on a screen pass to running back Alvin Kamara.
Although that ended up not being correct, Vendevender did accurately predict one thing about the game.
“The crowd is going to go crazy,” Vendevender said. “It’s going to be crazy tonight.”