Drew Brees is feeling good as the start of his 13th season as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints draws near.
So good that he sometimes feels like 13 years haven't gone by.
While answering a question about whether or not he feels fresher since he threw roughly 100 fewer passes than he'd throw in a typical Saints season, Brees quipped that he feels like a much younger man.
“I mean, I feel like I'm 25 anyway, so it doesn't matter," Brees said.
Brees had to spend most of the preseason on the sideline — he only played in one game, against the Chargers — but now that the regular season has arrived, he's ready to take on the mantle again.
“Excited that we have gotten through an offseason where I feel like we got good work in, watched the team come together, watched some guys start to fill some roles that are going to be important for us this year," Brees said. "Now it's time to start to play for keeps again,, which, that’s when it gets fun."