The Saints were without both of the starting guards during Thursday's practice.
Both Andrus Peat (head) and Larry Warford (back) were held out of the session. It is still unclear what their statuses will be for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (ankle) and tackle Jermon Bushrod (not-injury related) did not practice.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Cam Meredith (knee) practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also a full participant after being cleared from the concussion protocol.
Guard Alex Lewis (neck) was the only player who did not practice for Baltimore.