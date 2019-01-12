First things first: The New Orleans Saints face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoff Sunday afternoon.

If New Orleans defeats Philadelphia, the Saints' next playoff game -- like its matchup against the Eagles -- will be a rematch against a team the Saints already downed in the regular season.

Rams vs. Saints, the sequel.

New Orleans defeated Los Angeles, 45-35, on Nov. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In that game the Saints scored on five of their first six possessions, built a 35-17 halftime lead and held on in the second half to escape with a victory.

You might remember that's the game standout Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hauled in a 72-yard touchdown pass with less than four minutes in the game then celebrated by pulling a cell phone out from underneath the goal posts, a la Joe Horn in 2003.

After the game Rams cornerback Marcus Peters had a message for Sean Payton and the Saints.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry tweeted video of Peters telling a reporter to tell Payton to "keep talking that (expletive)" when asked about Payton's comments following the game about Peters getting beat by Thomas on that 72-yard touchdown that sealed the game.

"Tell Sean Payton keep talking that (expletive), we going to see him soon," Peters said. "I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So tell him to keep talking that (expletive) and I hope he sees me soon. And then we’re going to have a good, little, nice bowl of gumbo together."

Payton said after the game the Saints' thought that Peters would travel with Thomas, and he thought the offense would be able to take advantage of the pairing.

"That was the plan," Payton said. "We thought we really liked that matchup — a lot."

Thomas proved to be a problem for Peters and the Rams during the entire game, catching 12 of 15 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown and extending several crucial drives for the Saints. Peters, however, took the brunt of Thomas' punishment with seven catches for 146 yards coming against him.

The Saints and Rams would play for the right to play in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2:05 p.m. at the Superdome.