Week 14 couldn't have gone much better for the New Orleans Saints.
By defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- coupled with the Los Angeles Rams (11-2) losing to the Chicago Bears (9-4) -- the Saints (11-2) won their second-straight NFC South division title and recaptured first place in the NFC on Sunday night.
Though the Rams and Saints are both 11-2, New Orleans holds the tie-breaker because of a head-to-head 45-35 win on Nov. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The team that finishes first in the NFC gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
New Orleans has never lost a home playoff game under coach Sean Payton. It's 5-0 in those games.
But there are still three weeks left in the regular season. Here's how things stand.
NFC Standings after Week 14
1. Saints (11-2) ... clinched NFC South
2. Rams (11-2) ... clinched NFC West
3. Bears (9-4) ... leads NFC North
4. Cowboys (8-5) ... leads NFC East
5. Seahawks (7-5) ... Wild Card No. 1
6. Vikings (6-5-1) ... Wild Card No. 2
Others in contention: Eagles (6-7), Redskins (6-7), Panthers (6-7), Packers (5-7-1)
Remaining schedules...
The Saints finish at Carolina, vs. Pittsburgh and vs. Carolina again.
The Rams' last three games of the regular season are at vs. Philadelphia, at Arizona and vs. San Francisco.
Any combination of Saints win-Rams loss or Saints loss-Rams win in the final three weeks will cause another shuffle at the top of the NFC.
The Bears, the NFC North leaders and current No. 3 seed in the NFC, finish vs. Green Bay, at San Francisco and at Minnesota.
Notes about the Saints' division title
-- Since the NFC South's inception in 2002, the only team to win consecutive titles is Carolina, who won three straight from 2013-2015.
-- It's the also the first time in franchise history that New Orleans has won back-to-back division titles.